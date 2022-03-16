ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

The Bears Are Set to Bring Back Long-Snapper Patrick Scales For a Seventh Season

 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chicago Bears’ special teams unit has quietly grown into a strength in the years since the 2018 debacle. And, to be more specific, the kicking game has been awesome the last two seasons. Perhaps, in an attempt to keep the good vibes rolling, the Bears appear to...

The Spun

Another “Bombshell” NFL Trade Might Be Coming Soon

The 2022 NFL offseason has been, arguably, the wildest offseason in league history. So far, we’ve seen Tom Brady come out of retirement, Russell Wilson traded to the Broncos, Davante Adams traded to the Raiders, Tyreek Hill traded to the Dolphins, Carson Wentz traded to the Commanders, Deshaun Watson traded to the Browns, Amari Cooper also traded to the Browns…and plenty of other notable moves.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Cowboys Star Pushing For Blockbuster Trade

The Dallas Cowboys have a hole at the wide receiver position, as they traded Pro Bowler Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns this offseason. One Cowboys star has an idea on how to fill that hole. Dallas’ star defensive back, Trevon Diggs, took to Twitter on Saturday with his suggestion....
NFL
The Spun

Former NFL Wide Receiver Wants To Return To The League

A former wide receiver who last played in the National Football League in 2019 is hoping to return to the league this year. De’Anthony Thomas, who opted out of the 2020 season due to the pandemic, played for the BC Lions of the Canadian Football League in 2021. However,...
NFL
The Spun

Jets Are Eyeing Blockbuster Trade: NFL World Reacts

The New York Jets have yet to add a wide receiver this offseason other than re-signing Braxton Berrios. But they’re hoping to fix that with some kind of blockbuster trade in the near future. According to ESPN Jets insider Rich Cimini, the Jets are “keeping an eye” on wide...
NFL
Patrick Scales
CBS LA

USC Football Assistant Coach, Dave Nichol, Passes Away At 45

Dave Nichol, who joined USC's football team in December along with head coach Lincoln Riley, has passed away at 45, the university announced Friday.  Nichol, a native of Dallas, died in McKinney, Texas, after a long battle with cancer, according to the Los Angeles Times. "We are heartbroken and devastated," Riley said in a university press release.  "Dave was such a tremendous human being and a fantastic football coach.  He absolutely loved the game and constantly poured his heart and soul into his teams.  He will be dearly missed.  My thoughts and prayers are with his family.  We, as a program, look forward to playing and coaching for him as we move forward."   Nichol was hired to be the Trojans' inside wide receivers coach and associate head coach for offense. He spent the previous two seasons with Mississippi State.The university announced Monday that Nichol was going to step way from the team due to medical reasons. He is survived by his father, and brothers Robert and Jimmy.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Legendary Athlete Is Canceling His Browns Season Tickets

A legendary Cleveland athlete is reportedly canceling his season tickets for the Browns following the trade for Deshaun Watson. There’s been some backlash against the Browns following their trade for Watson, who has been accused of sexual misconduct by more than 20 women, but is facing no criminal charges.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy