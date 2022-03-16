ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Resolution to end COVID state of emergency

Marshall County Tribune-Courier
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the article$50 million in SNAP benefits at risk if Kentucky's COVID-19 state...

www.tribunecourier.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Health
Local
Kentucky Coronavirus
Local
Kentucky Government
Reuters

Biden's budget to boost military, raise taxes on billionaires

WASHINGTON, March 28 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden is expected on Monday to ask Congress for record peacetime military spending while raising taxes from billionaires and projecting lower government deficits. Biden's budget proposal for the fiscal year starting Oct. 1 lays out his administration's priorities but it is merely...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#State Senate#State Of Emergency#Joint Resolution#Executive Order#House
NBC News

GOP Rep. Jeff Fortenberry says he will resign from Congress

Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, R-Neb., on Saturday announced that he would resign from Congress, saying in a statement to constituents, "Due to the difficulties of my current circumstances, I can no longer serve you effectively." Fortenberry, 61, was convicted by a federal jury in Los Angeles on Thursday of one count...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy