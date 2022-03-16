ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Jets bolster secondary, add former Pitt safety Jordan Whitehead

By Associated Press
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK — The New York Jets opened the second day of the NFL’s legal tampering period by addressing their shaky secondary. Former Seattle Seahawks cornerback D.J. Reed and former Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Jordan Whitehead agreed to terms on deals with the Jets on Tuesday. A...

triblive.com

Comments / 0

Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Mark Madden: Steelers would be better served drafting a quarterback in 2023

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin was at various college pro days making goo-goo eyes at quarterbacks. Liberty’s Malik Willis made Tomlin “giddy,” it was reported. Willis and Tomlin had dinner. Tomlin ate wings, just like a regular guy. (Then again, wings cost as much as steak right now.)
NFL
The Spun

Another “Bombshell” NFL Trade Might Be Coming Soon

The 2022 NFL offseason has been, arguably, the wildest offseason in league history. So far, we’ve seen Tom Brady come out of retirement, Russell Wilson traded to the Broncos, Davante Adams traded to the Raiders, Tyreek Hill traded to the Dolphins, Carson Wentz traded to the Commanders, Deshaun Watson traded to the Browns, Amari Cooper also traded to the Browns…and plenty of other notable moves.
NFL
The Spun

Antonio Brown Video Goes Viral: NFL World Reacts

A funny video of former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown went viral on social media earlier this weekend. Brown, who last played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, appeared to mistake someone in South Florida for the pop artist, Pitbull. The former NFL wide receiver told the man he enjoys his...
NFL
The Spun

Former NFL Wide Receiver Wants To Return To The League

A former wide receiver who last played in the National Football League in 2019 is hoping to return to the league this year. De’Anthony Thomas, who opted out of the 2020 season due to the pandemic, played for the BC Lions of the Canadian Football League in 2021. However,...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryce Hall
Person
Marcus Maye
The Spun

Patrick Mahomes Makes His Feelings On Chiefs Moves Very Clear

Last week, the Kansas City Chiefs trading star wide receiver Tyreek Hill, taking away Patrick Mahomes‘ top target in the process. We have to assume the Chiefs are going to miss Hill, and it would make sense if Mahomes was disappointed to lose the speedy playmaker. However, the superstar quarterback is putting on a positive front on Twitter.
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former University of Findlay football’s starting offensive lineman Miles Davis found dead in Ohio

The University of Findlay in Ohio is mourning the death of former starting offensive lineman Miles Davis, who was found dead in his home on Sunday. Davis played under head coach Rob Keys and was actually one of his first recruits to Findlay. Davis worked his way into the starting line-up his final season and helped lead his offense to average 477.5 yards and 36.1 points per game.
FINDLAY, OH
CBS LA

USC Football Assistant Coach, Dave Nichol, Passes Away At 45

Dave Nichol, who joined USC's football team in December along with head coach Lincoln Riley, has passed away at 45, the university announced Friday.  Nichol, a native of Dallas, died in McKinney, Texas, after a long battle with cancer, according to the Los Angeles Times. "We are heartbroken and devastated," Riley said in a university press release.  "Dave was such a tremendous human being and a fantastic football coach.  He absolutely loved the game and constantly poured his heart and soul into his teams.  He will be dearly missed.  My thoughts and prayers are with his family.  We, as a program, look forward to playing and coaching for him as we move forward."   Nichol was hired to be the Trojans' inside wide receivers coach and associate head coach for offense. He spent the previous two seasons with Mississippi State.The university announced Monday that Nichol was going to step way from the team due to medical reasons. He is survived by his father, and brothers Robert and Jimmy.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Legendary College Basketball Head Coach Dead At 88

A legendary college basketball head coach who led his team to a stunning run to the NCAA Tournament national title game has died. Joe Williams, who led Jacksonville University to the 1970 NCAA Tournament national title game against John Wooden’s UCLA team, passed away on Saturday. He was 88...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jets#American Football#The Associated Press#Nfl Network#Twitter#Kansas State
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

First Call: Pitt transfer shines in Arkansas' upset of Gonzaga; high praise for Mitch Trubisky; Deshaun Watson update

Friday’s “First Call” features a Pitt transfer shining in the NCAA Tournament. Deshaun Watson will not face another criminal charge. High praise for new Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky. And the Carolina Hurricanes extend their lead on the Penguins in the Metropolitan Division. Hog wild. Pitt transfer Au’Diese...
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy