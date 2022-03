Here, I trust, will be helpful counsel for Colorado cooks who neither own nor take care of ducks. Now then, a couple of recipes for using up stale bread. Many cultures and cuisines make do with leftover bread. It’s a smart move, not merely a frugal one. Leftover bread adds much flavor and a yeoman’s heft to the foods with which it is cooked. And it’s a better stretcher than most anything else available. Without it, we would have far less gazpacho, migas (the delicious Spanish vegetable and sausage dish), romesco sauce or good meatloaf.

