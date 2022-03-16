ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Idaho 4th-grader pushes for lawmakers to pass bill that supports students with dyslexia

By Rania Kaur
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 12 days ago

BOISE, Idaho– A bill making its way through the Idaho Legislature would change laws to support students who have dyslexia.

A fourth-grader from Coeur d’Alene is leading the charge to make it happen. Idaho is one of a few states that doesn’t have anything like it in place.

Bridget McNamee sits on Idaho Superintendent Sherri Ybarra’s student advisor council. She made dyslexia a priority for the council because it’s something her sister and best friend Lillian struggles with.

“I love my sister and I want to help people like her because I remember seeing her come home, and just you ask her how’s school,” Bridget said. “And then it becomes this story of badness.”

Lillian explained, for her, if she looks at a page full of words, the words just end up flying.

“Reading was like how some people feel about math, like it’s boring, it’s not fun, it’s confusing,” she said. “In my opinion, math is fun, and amusing and very fun.”

Their mom Liza also has dyslexia and was able to identify it early in Lillian.

“I feel lucky, that we’ve had resources. I’ve had quite the knowledge about dyslexia myself, and I’ve been surrounded by people who’ve loved us and are willing to help us,” Liza said.

Now, with books that have a special dyslexic font, Lillian’s attitude toward reading has changed. However, both Liza and Bridget remember how difficult it was for Lillian early on.

That’s why Bridget testified to lawmakers. Idaho Superintendent for Public Instruction, Sherri Ybarra initially introduced the house bill.

“They made history, they were a huge part of legislation throughout the state of Idaho that helps kids achieve and that’s been my vision since I took office,” Ybarra said.

The bill is still in the process of being approved and is now back on to its third reading in the Senate.

Dyslexia is one of the more common learning disorders. For some people, if they look at a page full of words the words will sometimes fly off.

If the bill passes, it will add teacher training, a dyslexic screening to identify students who have it, and resources provided by the state.

