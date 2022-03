Longwood clinched its first road Big South series win since 2019 with an 11-8 victory over North Carolina A&T at World War Memorial Stadium on Saturday. Jack Schnell and Hunter Gilliam brought the fireworks to lead the Longwood (11-12, 4-1) offense today. The duo combined for three hits, four runs and six RBIs to go along with three home runs between the two of them. The offense as a whole finished with 13 hits, and five Lancers had multi-hit games.

BASEBALL ・ 1 DAY AGO