The Universal Champion and Tribal Chief Roman Reigns finally arrived at the Barclays Center for tonight's SmackDown in the final minutes of the show, and he didn't look too happy after hearing what Brock Lesnar had done to his Locker Room backstage all night. Reigns had something to say when he got to the ring and after having the crowd acknowledge him, Reigns asked Paul Heyman if Brock was still in his locker room. Then after Heyman said he was frightened Reigns said not to fear, as it would only be scary for Brock. He then said if he was still back there he would put his head through a wall. Then they showed his locker room destroyed and Reigns was even angrier, and he was irate after fans started chanting Suplex City.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO