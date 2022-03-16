ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troubled Relationship

‘Vanderpump Rules’ stars Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz break up

By Caroline Blair
Page Six
Page Six
 12 days ago

Bubba-bye.

“Vanderpump Rules” stars Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz have broken up after nearly 12 years together.

“Well this sucks,” Schwartz began in a lengthy statement posted on Instagram Tuesday night. “How am I supposed to capture 12 years of love in a f–kin canned Instagram caption. What picture am I supposed to use? Is there a go-to break up font?”

He continued that he wanted to clear up rumors going around.

“Katie & I are separating. I’m not quite ready to use the “D” word bc it’s too painful. Yes my heart aches but I’ll be ok. Not looking to evoke any sympathy here. I’m not the victim. Not gonna write too sad a song.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13huPK_0egISRRC00
Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz have broken up after nearly 12 years together.Mindy Small/FilmMagic

He then revealed that she decided to leave him and the pair have had “healthy” and “productive” conversations about their relationship. He also added that it felt “tone def” to ask people to respect their privacy.

“So instead I’ll ask to please be kind,” he wrote. “I don’t fault you for any snap judgment. If I was watching us on VPR for the last 9 years I’d be making them too. Perception gets skewed bc of seeing [sic] snipets of our lives on the show, but I’m telling you we had some of the most blissful, romantic, fun times humanely possible over the course of our relationship. I’m talking heaven on earth level joy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Rs2fY_0egISRRC00
Schwartz announced the split on his Instagrams, adding photos of the pair in happier times at the end.Tom Schwartz/Instagram

“She taught me so much about love & being a better partner.”

He said he doesn’t look at their marriage as a “failure” despite being sad, adding that there is “no anger or bitterness.”

“I don’t think we were ever a model couple. Maybe we are model divorcées. A dubious title I suppose,” he continued, ending his post saying that he’ll be fine.

“So I’ll shut up now and say it one last time, love you Bub. Always & forever you’ll be in my heart. On my ass? Maybe not so much.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Nfk4U_0egISRRC00
Maloney also took to Instagram to release a statement about their split on Tuesday evening.Tom Schwartz/Instagram

He added several photos of the pair throughout their relationship together as well.

Maloney also announced the split on her Instagram with a much shorter note.

“After 12 years on an adventure through life together Tom and I are ending our marriage,” she wrote. “This ending is not met with resentment or animosity, no sides to choose. We have deep admiration for one another that will always remain and we cherish our friendship. Although we may be on different paths we will continue to love and support one another’s happiness.

“Thank you all for the kind words and support,” she ended, adding two photos of the couple together.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iJTRy_0egISRRC00 “Vanderpump Rules” fans have witnessed the now-estranged couple’s ups and downs over the years.Bravo

The Bravo couple first sparked split rumors on March 10 when fans noticed that Maloney was not wearing her wedding ring during a girls’ night out with former co-star Stassi Schroeder.

“Left hand perfectly positioned to show us no ring,” one Instagram user commented at the time.

One month prior, however, Maloney, 35, and Schwartz, 39, appeared to still be on good terms, as he posted a selfie for Valentine’s Day with his gold wedding band clearly visible.

“It’s Friday, I’m in love,” he captioned the sweet selfie .

As documented on “Vanderpump Rules,” the pair faced many love hurdles throughout their long-term relationship — namely cheating, rage texts and explosive arguments.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cu4AY_0egISRRC00
Maloney and Schwartz had fewer disagreements during Season 9.Bravo

However, during 2021’s Season 9, Maloney and Schwartz seemed to have put the drama behind them and were in a good place in their marriage.

And yet, they still had some hiccups, including arguing over Maloney’s involvement in Schwartz and co-star Tom Sandoval’s new business venture, a bar named Schwartz & Sandy’s.

Maloney ultimately ended up taking a step back and partnered with Sandoval’s girlfriend, Ariana Madix, to start a sandwich shop, Something About Her.

Maloney and Schwartz also documented their fertility journey as they struggled to get pregnant despite not using contraception.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sg08F_0egISRRC00 Maloney told us in January that she and Schwartz had stopped actively trying to conceive.Frazer Harrison

In January, Maloney told Page Six she and Schwartz were no longer “actively trying” to conceive.

“I don’t want to put that kind of pressure on myself, on my marriage, on [Schwartz], on anyone. I’m perfectly content with where I’m at,” she said at the time.

Maloney and Schwartz started dating in September 2010 and tied the knot in a woodsy ceremony in front of Bravo cameras in August 2016.

They later realized they were not legally married and jetted off to Las Vegas with close friends in July 2019 to make their union official .

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Jada Pinkett-Smith Wears Larger Than Life Navy Gown To Match Will Smith At The SAG Awards

Jada Pinkett-Smith and hubby Will Smith showed up in some serious style for the SAG Awards on Sunday, both looking chic and sleek in matching, moody navy and black. Jada Pinkett-Smith and Will Smith just arrived to the 2022 SAG Awards and the husband-and-wife duo never looked better! Jada rocked a stunning midnight navy blue vintage Gareth Pugh gown with cutoff sleeves and black sleeves underneath. The gown, which featured a dramatic lower half and tighter fitted bodice, also had a turtleneck where Jada overlaid a beautiful sparkling necklace.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Jada Pinkett Smith Glows With Will Smith In A Deep Green Gown With Massive Train At The Oscars

Jada Pinkett Smith sparkled alongside her Best Actor hopeful hubby Will Smith on the Oscars red carpet!. Jada Pinkett Smith has been by her husband, Will Smith‘s side all awards season long, and she wasn’t going to miss the biggest one of the year — the Oscars! The Red Table Talk host wore a stunning deep green gown with a high neck and long sleeves. The dress featured a massive, full train and the bodice was tight and ruched through the center. Will looked handsome in a dapper suit for the evening.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Oscars 2022: Will Smith Slaps Chris Rock After Comedian Makes Dig at Jada Pinkett Smith

Don't mess with Will Smith. Chris Rock learned that lesson during the Oscars 2022 ceremony on Sunday, March 27, when the King Richard star confronted him onstage after he had made a dig at Jada Pinkett Smith, who struggles with alopecia. The heated exchange came after Rock, 57, made a reference to Pinkett Smith's shaved head, joking, "Jada, I love you. G.I. Jane 2, can't wait to see it, all right?"
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katie Maloney
Person
Stassi Schroeder
Person
Ariana Madix
Primetimer

WATCH: Will Smith Smacks Chris Rock in Shocking Unscripted Oscars Moment

In a moment that will go down in Oscars history, Will Smith leapt onstage and slapped Chris Rock for joking about Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head. Despite initial confusion in the Dolby Theatre, the shocking moment was later revealed to be completely unscripted, though viewers in the United States missed much of it due to ABC's overzealous censors.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Chris Rock and Will Smith’s beef started long before Oscars 2022 outburst

Bad blood between Chris Rock and Will Smith flowed long before the “King Richard” star took a swing at the 2022 Oscars. In 2016, the stand-up comic hosted the Academy Awards, where both Smith and his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, were the butts of some pointed barbs. Rock made fun of Pinkett Smith’s public avowal to boycott the show after another year of all-white acting nominees. “Jada said she’s not coming. I was like, ‘Isn’t she on a TV show?’ Jada’s gonna boycott the Oscars? Jada boycotting the Oscars is like me boycotting Rihanna’s panties. I wasn’t invited!” he quipped at the time. Rock...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Britney Spears says she had a ‘secret relationship’ before father Jamie took over her career: ‘I was literally devastated’

Britney Spears has appeared to claim that her father ended a “secret relationship” she was in when he began controlling her career. The pop star has shared a number of revelations to her Instagram since being freed from the conservatorship that once controlled her business and personal affairs, in November last year. Among the posts have been criticisms of the way her family, including her father Jamie and her sister Jamie-Lynn, treated her while she was tied to the controversial legal arrangement.On 24 March, Spears shared a series of screenshots showing her commenting about how she has been adjusting...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vpr
Page Six

Bombshell ‘RHONY’ news, Paige DeSorbo eviscerates Austen Kroll and more!

This week, reality fans were shocked with some bombshell news about “The Real Housewives of New York City.” Andy Cohen revealed that Bravo is looking for a “diverse new cast,” plus, they are working on a second series with the OG favorites. Check out our interview with Dorinda Medley on where she stands. In “Summer House” news, this weeks’ intense episode featured Paige DeSorbo eviscerating Austen Kroll. Her boyfriend, Craig Conover exclusively sat down with us to dish on the whole situation. All of this and more juicy gossip on this episode of “Virtual Realitea.” Subscribe to our YouTube!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Page Six

Oscars red carpet 2022: Live updates of the celebrity looks

Follow Page Six Style’s live coverage of this year’s Oscars red carpet as celebrities arrive to show off their dresses and best looks at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday, March 27. What you need to know: Oscars 2022 nominations: See the full list of nomineesOscars 2022 presenters: Jake Gyllenhaal, Rachel Zegler, Jason Momoa, Lady Gaga, moreAmy Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall to host Oscars 2022
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Troubled Relationship
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Page Six

Hayden Panettiere and boyfriend Brian Hickerson get in brawl on camera

Domestic violence doesn’t appear to be Brian Hickerson’s only problem. Hayden Panettiere and her boyfriend were involved in a massive brawl in Los Angeles Thursday night, TMZ reported. The troubled couple’s fisticuffs took place outside the Sunset Marquis hotel, where they had been grabbing drinks. An eyewitness told the outlet that the melee started inside the bar among the “Heroes” alum, Hickerson and other patrons. One of the people involved in the fight was overheard claiming that Hickerson had spat on him, and the manager ultimately threw everyone out. Photos and video of the brawl show how it worsened outside — with Panettiere even getting...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hello Magazine

Sharon Osbourne shares heartbreak after tragic loss

Sharon Osbourne has revealed her heart is broken after the tragic sudden passing of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins. The former The Talk star joined millions of mourners across the globe in paying tribute to the talented musician, who sadly died on Friday at the age of 50. WATCH: All...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Amy Schumer jokes about Will Smith, Chris Rock Oscars 2022 slap

Oscars host Amy Schumer eased the tension at the 2022 Oscars with a joke following Chris Rock being slapped by Will Smith during the award show. “I’ve been getting out of the Spider-Man costume, did I miss anything?” the comic, 40, questioned sarcastically, receiving laughter from the audience and kudos from fellow stand-up, Tiffany Haddish.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Mindy Kaling flaunts slimmed-down figure in plunging black dress

Mindy Kaling is the latest star to put their slimmed-down physique on display, as the always gorgeous actress donned a little black dress for an Oscars party in snaps shared to Instagram Friday. Simply captioning the pics with five black heart emojis, Kaling looked stunning in a low-cut black gown with spaghetti straps and a flower on one side by Magda Butrym, which complimented her slim waist and curves. She added black Jimmy Choo pumps to complete the outfit and wore her hair down with a side part in a sexy wet-and-wavy look. The stunning fit was styled by Hayley Atkin,...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Bethenny Frankel reacts to ‘f–king boring’ ‘RHONY’ reboot news

Bethenny Frankel does not think Bravo is moving the needle by rebooting “The Real Housewives of New York City” and launching a second series with former cast members. Frankel, 51, posted a video to TikTok Thursday with the caption, “My thoughts on the #RHONY reboot…” and mouthed over audio that stated, “It’s a long story, and it’s very f–king boring.” She added, “Jesus. Like, f–k.” In the clip, the “RHONY” alum wore a fuzzy blue jacket, jeans, a light pink top and hot pink heels and accessorized with pearl necklaces as she lounged on a couch while holding a cocktail and flipping through...
TV & VIDEOS
Page Six

Page Six

87K+
Followers
11K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy