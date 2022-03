Good morning, and welcome to Protocol Fintech. This Monday: ApeCoin’s muddled launch, Vitalik Buterin and Tom Brady chat, and Chanos on Coinbase. Decentralization is the next big thing. So why is it so … centralized? Today, Lindsey Choo writes about the ApeCoin launch, which, while technically orchestrated by a distinct entity, is wrapped up in the Bored Ape economy created by Yuga Labs. In 2018, an SEC official named Bill Hinman proposed a test of decentralization for crypto tokens: “As a network becomes truly decentralized, the ability to identify an issuer or promoter to make the requisite disclosures becomes difficult, and less meaningful.” It’s not that hard to identify the promoter here. Oh, and Hinman? He’s now advising Yuga Labs investor a16z.

MARKETS ・ 6 DAYS AGO