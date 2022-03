Michel Rivera stated Thursday that he is in the type of condition conducive to going 20 rounds if necessary. The Dominican lightweight contender’s fight against Joseph Adorno is scheduled for only half that long, but Adorno doesn’t think 10 rounds will be nearly necessary, either. The undefeated Adorno predicted during a press conference that Showtime’s co-feature Saturday night will end abruptly, whenever he or Rivera connects with his first flush punch.

KISSIMMEE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO