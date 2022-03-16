ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

DHS secretary-designee weighs in on what Wisconsin did right, wrong in responding to pandemic

By Site staff
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 12 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wLePA_0egIQRMm00

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake on Tuesday reflected on what the state did right and wrong in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Timberlake spoke about the efforts at an in-person Wisconsin Health News event in Madison.

Among the successes she touted were the 15 million COVID-19 tests conducted in the state over the past two years. She also gave credit to members of the Wisconsin National Guard.

“You cannot imagine a more responsive, flexible, dedicated group of people, truly,” she said. “They did our first tests. They gave our first vaccinations. They drove supplies around the state in the early, early days, right, when we had vaccine coming in and we had to drive it out to 300 hubs.”

As to where the state could have improved, Timberlake said it could be questioned as to whether the state planned aggressively enough for the Delta and Omicron variants. The state also got more comfortable than it should have when COVID-19 numbers fell after previous waves, she said.

With COVID-19 cases down significantly from the Omicron variant-fueled peak earlier this year, Timberlake said she doesn’t expect to see COVID-related restriction re-implemented for the foreseeable future. Instead, she said there will be a focus on testing and vaccinations.

Timberlake, who took over the reins at DHS last January after then-President-elect Joe Biden nominated Andrea Palm to be the deputy secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services, said her future as head of the department is dependent on the results of the upcoming gubernatorial race scheduled for November.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Biscuits or bratwurst: GOP weighs its convention choices

In Milwaukee, one of two cities vying to host the Republican presidential convention in 2024, Democrats were pilloried by the potential visitors after predawn election results delivered Wisconsin for Joe Biden in the 2020 White House race. Rival Nashville, Tennessee, is run by a mayor whose Democratic brother was effectively redistricted out of his congressional seat by Republicans.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Health
State
Wisconsin State
Madison, WI
Government
Madison, WI
Health
City
Madison, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dhs#Wisconsin Health News#Omicron#Covid
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Gov. Evers responds after US Supreme Court throws out his state legislative maps

MADISON, Wis. — The U.S. Supreme Court Wednesday threw out Gov. Tony Evers’ legislative maps that the state Supreme Court approved earlier this year, a decision the governor called a “remarkable departure” from other recent redistricting decisions. In a per curiam — or unsigned — decision, the U.S. high court ruled that the Wisconsin justices did not accurately take into...
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
HHS
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Johnson calls transgender women’s bathroom choice ‘creepy’

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson on Tuesday said it is “creepy” when transgender women are allowed to use women’s bathrooms. Johnson, a Republican from Wisconsin who is up for reelection in November, also objected to transgender women competing in women’s sports. He made the comments during a virtual town hall on Tuesday, the Wisconsin State Journal reported.
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

With COVID-19 cases declining, minor uptick in wastewater data could paint misleading picture, microbiologist says

MADISON, Wis. — Experts with Wisconsin’s State Laboratory of Hygiene say the prevalence of COVID-19 in some Wisconsin communities has dropped so low that even a minor uptick in the virus’ presence can cause measurements to appear more worrying than they actually are. The COVID-19 Wastewater Surveillance Program, which has been operational for roughly two years, relies on wastewater samples...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy