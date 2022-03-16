DHS secretary-designee weighs in on what Wisconsin did right, wrong in responding to pandemic

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake on Tuesday reflected on what the state did right and wrong in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Timberlake spoke about the efforts at an in-person Wisconsin Health News event in Madison.

Among the successes she touted were the 15 million COVID-19 tests conducted in the state over the past two years. She also gave credit to members of the Wisconsin National Guard.

“You cannot imagine a more responsive, flexible, dedicated group of people, truly,” she said. “They did our first tests. They gave our first vaccinations. They drove supplies around the state in the early, early days, right, when we had vaccine coming in and we had to drive it out to 300 hubs.”

As to where the state could have improved, Timberlake said it could be questioned as to whether the state planned aggressively enough for the Delta and Omicron variants. The state also got more comfortable than it should have when COVID-19 numbers fell after previous waves, she said.

With COVID-19 cases down significantly from the Omicron variant-fueled peak earlier this year, Timberlake said she doesn’t expect to see COVID-related restriction re-implemented for the foreseeable future. Instead, she said there will be a focus on testing and vaccinations.

Timberlake, who took over the reins at DHS last January after then-President-elect Joe Biden nominated Andrea Palm to be the deputy secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services, said her future as head of the department is dependent on the results of the upcoming gubernatorial race scheduled for November.

