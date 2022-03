Joe Rogan doesn’t like Conor McGregor’s callout of Kamaru Usman. With McGregor rehabbing the broken leg he sustained in his trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier, he had said he was going to walk into a lightweight title shot. Yet, as he continued to rehab and lift weights he got bigger and now he said he wants to fight Usman in his return as he attempts to become the first-ever three-weight world champion. However, Rogan doesn’t think it is a good idea for the Irishman.

