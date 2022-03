In 2016, civil rights activist Opal Lee, 95, walked for 2.5 miles from Fort Worth, Texas, to Washington D.C., collecting 1,500,000 signatures along the way to symbolize the 2.5 years it took for the Emancipation Proclamation to be enforced in Texas. The purpose of her campaign, “Opal’s Walk to D.C,” served as a call to action to make Juneteenth a national holiday and succeeded.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 10 DAYS AGO