HARDtalk - Tobias Ellwood: How should the West stand up to Putin? - BBC Sounds

THE US gave Nato allies the "green light" to supply fighter jets to Ukraine last night - but Russia warned it will be at war with any country providing planes. Secretary of State Antony Blinken sealed a deal with Poland and other countries to send their Russian-made MiGs to the help Ukrainian defence forces.
Footage has emerged of several wounded Russian soldiers frozen with fear and regret as they wait in line to receive medals of honour from Russia's deputy minister of defence. The soldiers had not long returned from the frontlines in Ukraine, where they had sustained a variety of crippling injuries amid Putin's invasion.
Ukraine will “not be silent” about the “horror” of rapes being committed against women during the Russian invasion, a politician in the country has said.Ukrainian MP Maria Mezentseva said while one particularly shocking case had been publicly talked about, there are “many more victims” who will need support in the future.She referred to a case which Ukraine’s prosecutor is investigating, where a woman was allegedly sexually assaulted in front of her child.What's happening to women in Ukraine is "quite a scary scene", says @mezentseva_dep as she recalls an incident where a woman was "raped several times in front of her...
President Biden heads to Brussels Thursday for a NATO meeting to address Russia’s war in Ukraine. MSNBC Political Analyst Richard Stengel joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss the diplomatic path to end Putin’s war of choice. March 21, 2022.
Japan condemns Russia withdrawal from peace treaty talks. Japan on Tuesday criticised Russia's decision to withdraw from bilateral peace treaty talks and to suspend joint economic projects related to disputed islands. Russia and Japan have still not formally ended World War Two hostilities because of the standoff over the islands...
