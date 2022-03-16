ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

HARDtalk - Tobias Ellwood: How should the West stand up to Putin? - BBC Sounds

BBC
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARDtalk - Tobias Ellwood: How...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tobias Ellwood
Daily Mail

Doing their duty? Wounded Russian soldiers look distinctly awkward as they are handed courage medals by Putin’s deputy defence minister after fighting during the invasion of Ukraine

Footage has emerged of several wounded Russian soldiers frozen with fear and regret as they wait in line to receive medals of honour from Russia's deputy minister of defence. The soldiers had not long returned from the frontlines in Ukraine, where they had sustained a variety of crippling injuries amid Putin's invasion.
MILITARY
The Independent

Ukraine ‘will not be silent about horror of rapes against women during invasion’

Ukraine will “not be silent” about the “horror” of rapes being committed against women during the Russian invasion, a politician in the country has said.Ukrainian MP Maria Mezentseva said while one particularly shocking case had been publicly talked about, there are “many more victims” who will need support in the future.She referred to a case which Ukraine’s prosecutor is investigating, where a woman was allegedly sexually assaulted in front of her child.What's happening to women in Ukraine is "quite a scary scene", says @mezentseva_dep as she recalls an incident where a woman was "raped several times in front of her...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hardtalk#Bbc Sounds#Uk#Hardtalk Tobias Ellwood
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
BBC
BBC

Putin's back against the wall in Ukraine - Biden

Japan condemns Russia withdrawal from peace treaty talks. Japan on Tuesday criticised Russia's decision to withdraw from bilateral peace treaty talks and to suspend joint economic projects related to disputed islands. Russia and Japan have still not formally ended World War Two hostilities because of the standoff over the islands...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy