Zuerlein signed a contract with the Jets on Saturday. Zuerlein knocked home 29 of his 35 field-goal attempts for the Cowboys last season, but Dallas elected to release the veteran earlier this month. Zuerlein may not have a completely clear path to the kicking job after Eddie Pieiro connected on all 17 of his kicks over his five games for the Jets last year, but he should have a decent shot.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO