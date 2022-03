Here's the news you need to know as we crest into the second half of the week:. To market, to market: A well-known Central Ohio family is getting into the grocery business. Littleton’s Market is expected to open by December at the Tremont Center in Upper Arlington. The decades-old space, set for an extensive renovation and transformation, is being shepherded into its next chapter by Rob Littleton, whose father-in-law (and co-owner) is Alan Scantland. Yes, of those Scantlands. Read more here.

