ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grover Beach, CA

City of Grover Beach uses COVID-19 relief funds to purchase property for homeless housing facility

By Jade Martinez-Pogue
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15Xozn_0egIMVTA00

GROVER BEACH, Calif. – The Grover Beach City Council unanimously voted on Monday to purchase a vacant property with federal COVID-19 relief funds to use as a homeless housing facility.

The city council approved using the city's allocated American Rescue Plan Act funds to purchase a vacant property at 955 S. 4th Street to use for additional homeless housing options, according to City Manager Matthew Bronson.

“Homelessness continues to be a top priority for city council and city staff. As a city, we are committed to use these one-time ARPA funds to make a difference in our community by addressing this complex societal issue,” said Mayor Jeff Lee.

“With the purchase of this property, we will enable the 5Cities Homeless Coalition to develop a homeless housing facility to provide critically needed shelter space in the region.”

The facility will provide non-congregate temporary housing that could serve as bridge housing or an emergency shelter, Bronson said.

It intends to provide a high level of management and monitoring in order to enhance homeless individuals' and community safety.

"By establishing the housing facility, the city can provide secure shelter space to be able to better enforce camping prohibitions in public spaces, such as city parks, and address the concerns of community members," Bronson added.

Grover Beach has been working with partner agencies and organizations, including 5Cities Homeless Coalition, for several years, recognizing that homelessness is a multi-dimensional issue, Bronson said.

5Cities Homeless Coalition's research found that the S. 4th Street property was an optimal location for a homeless facility, as it sits on 0.44 acres in the city's Coastal Industrial Zone and the Emergency Shelter Overlay Zone, according to Bronson.

The city of Grover Beach continues to invest in a regional effort to establish a temporary emergency shelter on San Luis Obispo County property in Grover Beach.

The shelter concept includes installing 20 100-square-foot "cabins," and it would offer a comprehensive system of care that includes 24/7 case management, Bronson said.

The temporary shelter will be the first shelter in south San Luis Obispo County and is expected to open in the spring through at least December 2023.

The post City of Grover Beach uses COVID-19 relief funds to purchase property for homeless housing facility appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
News Channel 3-12

Tipline Investigation: Santa Barbara widow must prove 33-year marriage to receive husband’s death benefit

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - This NewsChannel 3 Tipline story profiles a Santa Barbara widow and her two and a half year fight against the Social Security Administration. It all boiled down to one thing, the government refused to recognize her marriage, even though she had been happily married to the same man for 33 years. The post Tipline Investigation: Santa Barbara widow must prove 33-year marriage to receive husband’s death benefit appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Community Environmental Council receives $300,000 grant to monitor air quality in Guadalupe

GUADALUPE, Calif. – The Community Environmental Council received a $300,000 competitive grant to monitor the air quality, pesticides and wildfire smoke in Guadalupe neighborhoods. The CEC said the grant was awarded by the California Air Resources Board (CARB) to implement Assembly Bill 617, which requires the state to support on-the-ground efforts to reduce exposure to The post Community Environmental Council receives $300,000 grant to monitor air quality in Guadalupe appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
GUADALUPE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grover Beach, CA
Coronavirus
City
Grover Beach, CA
Grover Beach, CA
Government
Local
California Society
Local
California Health
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
Grover Beach, CA
Health
Grover Beach, CA
Society
News Channel 3-12

Laura Zarate interview: COVID outreach to non-english speakers in San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - NewsChannel 12 interviewed a multi-lingual outreach leader to learn more about how San Luis Obispo County has been getting the word out about COVID-19 throughout the pandemic to non-English speakers. Watch the video of our interview with Laura Zarate to see what the county has done and continues to The post Laura Zarate interview: COVID outreach to non-english speakers in San Luis Obispo County appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

Federal funding for COVID-19 testing ran out, free testing sites to charge in Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The federal government is no longer covering the costs of COVID-19 testing. This means testing sites at the Santa Maria-Bonita Unified School District and its partners with the medical companies Heal 360 and Pipeline Medical will begin to charge an amount to get tested for the virus. The post Federal funding for COVID-19 testing ran out, free testing sites to charge in Santa Maria appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA MARIA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Latino leaders working to bring Casa de la Raza back to historic glory in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Santa Barbara has many historic buildings, from Mission Santa Barbara to el Presidio to the courthouse. Each tells their own part of the story of Santa Barbara. On the corner of E. Montecito Street and Calle Cesar Chavez stands another building Latino leaders are hoping will be able to share its The post Latino leaders working to bring Casa de la Raza back to historic glory in Santa Barbara appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Covid#Camping#The City Council#American Rescue Plan Act
News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara County Public Health to scale down mobile COVID-19 vaccination program

After over a year of providing thousands of COVID-19 vaccines to Santa Barbara County residents, the Santa Barbara County Department of Public Health will be scaling down its mobile vaccine program at the end of the month. The post Santa Barbara County Public Health to scale down mobile COVID-19 vaccination program appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

Covid numbers improving in SLO County, but Public Health warning pandemic isn’t over

At the same time COVID-19 related metrics are dramatically improving in San Luis Obispo County, the Public Health Department is still warning residents the pandemic isn't over and now is not the time to let up in the fight against the virus. The post Covid numbers improving in SLO County, but Public Health warning pandemic isn’t over appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
News Channel 3-12

San Luis Obispo County Public Health officials say BA.2 variant makes up 40% of the county’s cases

The BA. 2 version of the Omicron coronavirus variant is quickly becoming the dominant COVID-19 variant nationwide as it appears to be more transmissible, and public health officials said that they have located the new BA.2 strain San Luis Obispo County. The post San Luis Obispo County Public Health officials say BA.2 variant makes up 40% of the county’s cases appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy