NBA

LeBron James reacts to Nets’ Kyrie Irving’s historic performance

By Kendall Capps
ClutchPoints
ClutchPoints
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Brooklyn Nets are on the road Tuesday night in Orlando to face the Magic. That means Kyrie Irving is allowed to play, and play he is. Irving is on fire, helping the Nets build a massive lead at halftime. In the...

clutchpoints.com

ClutchPoints

What Frank Vogel must do to save his Lakers job this season

Frank Vogel was hired by the Los Angeles Lakers back in May of 2019, despite rumors that he hadn’t even been one of the top candidates to land the role. He quickly silenced any doubters, leading the Lakers to their first NBA championship since the 2009-10 season. With that elusive ring, he was rewarded with an extension, though surprisingly the front office only tacked on one additional year to his deal.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Is Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma playing vs. Warriors

The Washington Wizards season is winding down. They begin their last stretch of home games at 6:00 p.m. ET against the Golden State Warriors. As they look to get into play-in-game territory, they need to take advantage of their last remaining home contests. Unfortunately for Washington, one of their best players is dealing with knee issues that have cute into his availability. Is Kyle Kuzma playing tonight?
NBA
ClutchPoints

3 reasons Nuggets will make and win 2022 NBA Finals

The NBA has been amazing this season. There are so many teams that have a shot at the title if things go their way. Some of them are in a better position, obviously, but there are also talented squads like the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers that are in the play-in but cannot be discounted. One such team, right around the play-in, is the Denver Nuggets, and their story is inspiring. They are down two of their three best players, yet they are fighting hard in the tough Western Conference behind an MVP candidate in Nikola Jokic. While it is an obvious long shot at this point, here are three reasons why the Nuggets will make and win the 2022 NBA Finals.
NBA
ClutchPoints

VIDEO: LeBron James gives Lakers fans a massive injury scare with ankle tweak

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James gave fans quite the scare on Sunday when he fell down after tweaking an ankle. Early in the second quarter as he was trying to position himself for the offensive rebound against the New Orleans Pelicans, James appeared to roll his left ankle. He immediately fell to the floor, pushing the Lakers to call a timeout to get him checked. James re-laced his shoe and was able to stand up, but it’s clear his ankle was in pain as he tested it out on the bench.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Epic LeBron James NBA card holder flexes goods right behind LA star

It isn’t every day you get to be just a few steps away from LeBron James. For most fans, the first thing that needs to be done is get a picture with the King himself. Others would even go to great lengths and do crazy stuff just to get the attention of the Los Angeles Lakers’ All-Star. But for this particular NBA card collector, there was only one way to make the best out of this rare situation.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Fan favorite Jose Alvarado inks long-term deal with Pelicans

Amidst a rather turbulent season, undrafted guard Jose Alvarado was one of the biggest bright spots on the New Orleans Pelicans. The guard seemingly came out of nowhere and instantly became a fan favorite for the fans. His tough two-way play and solid shooting has helped the Pelicans recover from a rough start.
NBA
ClutchPoints

The biggest roadblock to Grizzlies winning 2022 NBA Finals

The Memphis Grizzlies are this year’s biggest surprise. After being eliminated in the first round of the playoffs last season, they were expected to marginally improve this year. Ja Morant’s third year, as well as improvements from the other young players, was expected to make them just a tiny bit better.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Is Warriors’ Andre Iguodala playing vs. Wizards

The Golden State Warriors have suffered some massive blows this month. They lost MVP Stephen Curry indefinitely, and they found out James Wiseman wouldn’t join the team at all this season. However, there has been some good news. Draymond Green is back in action, while Andre Iguodala is traveling with the team, which means he could return any day. Saturday, Iguodala was listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Washington Wizards, representing an upgrade to his status. So that leaves Warriors fans wondering: Is Andre Iguodala playing tonight vs. the Wizards?
NBA
ClutchPoints

LaMelo Ball, PJ Washington react to Hornets’ ‘clutch’ win vs. Nets, spoiling Kyrie Irving’s home debut

The Charlotte Hornets defeated the Brooklyn Nets for their second straight win, 119-110. It was Kyrie Irving’s home debut in Brooklyn, but he shot the ball 27 percent from the field and finished with 16 points. He dropped 50 points against the Buzz City squad earlier this month, so LaMelo Ball, PJ Washington and co. got a little payback on Sunday night.
NBA
