There was at least one aspect of his 2009 feud with his brother Jeff that Matt Hardy was not a fan of. At the 2009 Royal Rumble, Matt Hardy came to the ring during Jeff Hardy's match against Edge and shocked the WWE Universe when he hit his brother over the head with a steel chair. The next week on SmackDown, Matt kicked off their feud, saying that he no longer considered Jeff his partner or brother. Matt would also take credit for all of the unfortunate events that had happened in Jeff's personal life the year prior, claiming to have done it to prove that he was no longer living in his brother's shadow.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO