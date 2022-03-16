ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bend, OR

A bit more snow

By Katie Zuniga
KTVZ
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMt. Hood Meadows reported four new inches. Timberline reported four new...

ktvz.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bend, OR
Reuters

Biden's budget to boost military, raise taxes on billionaires

WASHINGTON, March 28 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden is expected on Monday to ask Congress for record peacetime military spending while raising taxes from billionaires and projecting lower government deficits. Biden's budget proposal for the fiscal year starting Oct. 1 lays out his administration's priorities but it is merely...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mt Hood Meadows#Timberline#Hoodoo#Ski#Mt Bachelor
NBC News

GOP Rep. Jeff Fortenberry says he will resign from Congress

Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, R-Neb., on Saturday announced that he would resign from Congress, saying in a statement to constituents, "Due to the difficulties of my current circumstances, I can no longer serve you effectively." Fortenberry, 61, was convicted by a federal jury in Los Angeles on Thursday of one count...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy