ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Point, NY

Frantic 911 calls after West Point cadets OD on tainted cocaine revealed

By Jesse O’Neill
New York Post
New York Post
 12 days ago

Two newly surfaced 911 calls revealed the chaotic and scary moments after multiple West Point cadets overdosed on tainted cocaine at a Florida party house last week.

Two cadets remained hospitalized after the Thursday incident, where five West Point students and one other person consumed the super-potent opioid fentanyl, according to Army officials.

“We took some coke and we are not getting good responses right now,” an unidentified spring breaker told a female emergency dispatcher, according to audio of more than four minute of emergency calls obtained by the Daily Mail .

“People are passing out. Three people passed out, because they drank a lot. Like a lot a lot,” the frantic caller said as raised voices and commotion were heard in the background.

The call eventually got disconnected and the male caller dialed 911 again and was connected with another dispatcher.

“They did some coke and they’ve been drinking heavily for the last couple days and they’re …,” he said trailing off as he consoled a crying woman.

“We good. We good. We good. It’s okay baby, don’t worry about it,” he told her, as someone in the background was heard yelling “hold it the f–k together.”

Seconds later, the caller reportedly informed the dispatcher that the paramedics had arrived to the Wilton Manors Airbnb.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fCwh8_0egIK1X700
General views of the Fort Lauderdale vacation home where Spring breakers – including several West Point cadets – suffered a drug overdose. SplashNews.com https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ksjSv_0egIK1X700 The 911 caller told dispatchers that “we took some coke” after drinking heavily for several days.CBS Miami https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jgz7m_0egIK1X700
The alleged supplier of the contaminated cocaine was arrested on Saturday after making a sale to an undercover officer.AP/Alex Brandon

“Thank you so much sir I appreciate it,” the caller said.

The alleged supplier of the contaminated cocaine was arrested on Saturday after making a sale to an undercover officer.

Two people involved did not sniff the drug, but were exposed to it while administering CPR, officials said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Florida, NY
West Point, NY
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
City
West Point, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#911#Cadets#Getting Good#The Daily Mail
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
19K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy