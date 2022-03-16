Kyrie Irving pours in 41 first-half points to give Nets huge lead over Magic

Kyrie Irving only can play road games right now for the Nets, but he’s making this one count.

Irving, who can’t play at home because he is unvaccinated, poured in 41 points in the first half to lead the Nets to a huge 86-56 lead over the Magic on Tuesday night in Orlando, Fla.

The Nets’ total marked a franchise record for first-half scoring.

Irving was an impressive 14-for-19 from the field in the first half, including going a red-hot 6-for-7 from 3-point land. He also went 7-for-7 from the foul line.

A mask-less Irving watched the Nets’ 110-107 win over the Knicks from the stands on Sunday, but couldn’t play.

The Nets were fined $50,000 Monday for letting unvaccinated Irving into their locker room on Sunday in their win over the Knicks, and Kevin Durant appeared to be be chastened for calling out Mayor Eric Adams in support of his teammate after the game. On Monday, he clarified his comments.

“The last two years have been a difficult and painful time for New Yorkers, as well as a very confusing time with the changing landscape of the rules and mandates. I do appreciate the task the mayor has in front of him with all the city has been through,” said Durant, who was named Eastern Conference Player of the Week. “My frustration with the situation doesn’t change the fact that I will always be committed to helping the communities and cities I live in and play in.”