Very often in the WWE rings and backstage of big events, things happen that neither the fans nor the insiders would ever imagine for the athletes and the great Superstars of the number one company in the world. If in one of the latest episodes of Friday Night Smackdown one of the company's most launched athletes, Big E, unfortunately, broke two cervical vertebrae, risking his career and even his life, many other times things happen that fortunately are lighter but that still destabilize the fans, who see the Superstars of the company as real superheroes and not as mere human beings, with fragility, emotions and defects like everyone else.

