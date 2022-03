Since the Official World Golf Ranking was introduced in 1986, 25 players have reached the No. 1 ranking in the world. Scottie Scheffler became No. 1 in the world for the first time on March 27, 2022, taking over for Jon Rahm atop the Official World Golf Ranking with a win in the 2022 WGC Dell Technologies Match Play. It is his first run at the top of the world ranking, overtaking Rahm, who was the 24th person to take the top ranking in the world.

