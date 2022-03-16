Cadillac to Announce Full Specs for the 2023 Escalade-V

For automotive channel Hagerty‘s latest “Rendered” video, concept artist Khyzyl Saleem reworks the ’70s Volkswagen Beetle to resemble a 992 generation Porsche 911 GT3. While maintaining the Beetle’s classic proportions, the sleek and aggressive features from the 992 GT3 are carried over as seen through the front splitter, side mirrors, swan tail fenders, rear diffusers, and lights. The car has been noticeably lowered, and Rotiform BTL rims are installed sporting Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires. Interiors have also been modified to include slim bucket seats to reflect the new sporty design. Take a look at the video above, in which Saleem runs through the process behind combining two of the industry’s most iconic cars.
Comments / 0