Cadillac to Announce Full Specs for the 2023 Escalade-V

 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCadillac will soon be announcing the full specs for its 2023 Escalade-V in the coming months. The American automaker first unveiled the SUV back in January with a series of images (which you can view above), and while most of its details have...

Related
Brabus' 800 Adventure XLP SUPERWHITE Is a $700K USD Monster Truck

If you think the Mercedes-AMG G 63 is a shrinking violet, even if it comes in Brabus guise, then the tuning company has just the right thing for you — the Brabus 800 Adventure XLP SUPERWHITE. Measuring 5.31 meters long with almost 20 inches of ground clearance, the truck is one of Brabus’ most outrageous builds to date, but it does come with plenty of goodies to make it more than just a showboating exercise.
BUYING CARS
Khyzl Saleem Turns a Volkswagen Beetle Into a Porsche 992 GT3

For automotive channel Hagerty‘s latest “Rendered” video, concept artist Khyzyl Saleem reworks the ’70s Volkswagen Beetle to resemble a 992 generation Porsche 911 GT3. While maintaining the Beetle’s classic proportions, the sleek and aggressive features from the 992 GT3 are carried over as seen through the front splitter, side mirrors, swan tail fenders, rear diffusers, and lights. The car has been noticeably lowered, and Rotiform BTL rims are installed sporting Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires. Interiors have also been modified to include slim bucket seats to reflect the new sporty design. Take a look at the video above, in which Saleem runs through the process behind combining two of the industry’s most iconic cars.
ENTERTAINMENT
2023 Cadillac CT6 spy shots: Redesign planned for full-size sedan

The Cadillac CT6 was dropped in the U.S. after 2020 but it is still on sale in China, and a new prototype sighting suggests that a redesigned version is now on the way. Cadillac engineers have been spotted testing a new full-size sedan that is thought to be a successor to the CT6. The prototype was spotted testing on U.S. soil, but it's unlikely the eventual production version will be offered outside of China, where sedans still sell in significant numbers.
CARS
G-SHOCK Captures Ethereal Accents With Midnight Fog Collection

G-SHOCK returns with the Midnight Fog collection, introducing a series of timepieces in honed metal that evoke the soft essence of night fog. With the latest assortment, the brand has unveiled new iterations of the GM-2100MF, GM-5600MF and GM-110MF models, revamping the iconic octagonal face in a matte finish in various subdued shades that evoke the intangible essence of fog. The neutral, metal-clad body features matching translucent straps that evanesce the soft wash of color throughout.
LIFESTYLE
Ceeze Unveils Limited-Edition Biggie-Inspired Nike Air Max 1

New York creative studio Ceeze has teamed up with Brooklyn-based restaurant Elite Williamsburg and D’ussé Cognac to create a 22-piece Biggie-inspired Air Max 1 collection for Air Max Day 2022. Ceeze — which dropped a limited-run of bespoke “Burgundy” Air Jordan 5 earlier this year — has taken...
BROOKLYN, NY
BEAMS to Release NEEDLES Rasta-Themed Tracksuits

Following its Spring/Summer 2022 collection debut, Keizo Shimizu‘s NEEDLES returns with a tracksuit set dressed in the Rastafari colors. Rastafari is a young Africa-centered religion that developed in Jamaica in the 1930s and spread globally through the success of Bob Marley‘s music in the ’70s. Its colors of red, green, and gold are featured across the side stripes of the black Poly Smooth Track Jacket and Track Pants, and NEEDLES signature butterfly logo is placed on the left chest and below the left pocket.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Garbstore and Unified Goods Link To Showcase Rare Archival Goods

London retailer Garbstore has partnered with cultural archive showroom Unified Goods to launch “Selector’s Market”, a multipart in-store installation showcasing rare, archival products curated from the UK, the US and Japan. For the first installment, Tatsuo Hino, Beams & Co. director, has curated a special capsule of...
RETAIL
Supreme x The North Face Spring 2022 Collaboration

Following the release of its Nate Lowman range, Supreme is now readying the release of its latest collaboration with The North Face. Coming together once again, the New York imprint and outdoor-wear specialist have put together a selection of functional offerings accented by 3M detailing. The Supreme x The North Face Spring 2022 collection is comprised of a Baltoro Jacket, Mountain Pro Jacket, Base Layer Long Sleeve Top, Sketch Short Sleeve Top, Mountain Pant, Chugach 16 Backpack and Smith Squad MAG™ Goggles.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
