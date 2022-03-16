Cadillac to Announce Full Specs for the 2023 Escalade-V

The Cadillac CT6 was dropped in the U.S. after 2020 but it is still on sale in China, and a new prototype sighting suggests that a redesigned version is now on the way. Cadillac engineers have been spotted testing a new full-size sedan that is thought to be a successor to the CT6. The prototype was spotted testing on U.S. soil, but it's unlikely the eventual production version will be offered outside of China, where sedans still sell in significant numbers.

