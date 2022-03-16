ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Health

Plans to record mothers’ drinking habits on baby health records scrapped

By Ella Pickover
The Independent
The Independent
 12 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gZOnu_0egIHOiM00

Proposals to include a pregnant woman’s drinking habits on her child’s medical record have been ditched, campaigners said.

The British Pregnancy Advisory Service (BPAS) said it opposed National Institute of Health and Care Excellence (Nice) proposals that any alcohol consumption reported by a pregnant woman should be automatically transferred to her child’s medical record.

The plans, part of Nice’s Quality Standard on the diagnosis and assessment of fetal alcohol spectrum disorder (FASD), prompted a backlash.

Campaigners said the plans would have infringed on a woman’s right to privacy and denied pregnant women the ability to have a frank and confidential conversation with her midwife about alcohol.

We welcome the decision by Nice to drop proposals to automatically transfer any alcohol consumption reported by a pregnant woman to her child’s medical records. It is absolutely staggering that these measures were ever suggested by Nice in the first place

BPAS

Nice has now published its latest document on how health and care services can improve the diagnosis, assessment and prevention of FASD .

The standard states that pregnant women are asked about their alcohol use throughout their pregnancy and this is recorded, but it does not suggest that this should automatically be transferred to the child’s health record.

Nice also said pregnant women should be given advice throughout pregnancy not to drink alcohol.

Commenting on the document, BPAS chief executive Clare Murphy said: “We welcome the decision by Nice to drop proposals to automatically transfer any alcohol consumption reported by a pregnant woman to her child’s medical records.

“It is absolutely staggering that these measures, which had no basis in evidence and would have amounted to an extraordinary infringement on women’s right to privacy, were ever suggested by Nice in the first place.

“The vast majority of women do not consume alcohol once pregnancy is confirmed or consume at levels not associated with harm.

“While we are pleased to see that the recommendation regarding the transferal of data from a woman’s medical records on to those of her child has been dropped, we remain concerned about the routine questioning of women throughout pregnancy on this issue.

“Our research shows women find antenatal discussions about alcohol – even when they don’t drink at all – can supersede other issues important to them, like their own mental health and wellbeing.

“Those supporting pregnant women must be able to provide care that meets the needs of the individual before them, not just to fill in boxes on a checklist.”

Dr Paul Chrisp, director of Nice’s centre for guidelines, said: “We know children and young people with FASD often have a poorer quality of life and must overcome some incredibly difficult challenges in their daily lives.

“This quality standard aims to improve the diagnosis and care offered to children and young people with FASD as well as ensuring that women are given consistent advice about their alcohol consumption during pregnancy.

“FASD is a series of preventable mental and physical birth defects associated with alcohol use during pregnancy. Helping women to drink less or no alcohol during their pregnancy will reduce the number of children and young people affected by FASD.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Arizona sisters who died by assisted suicide in Switzerland were ‘tired of life’

Sisters Lila Ammouri and Susan Frazier decided to end their lives at a Swiss assisted dying clinic after becoming “tired of life”, according to an advocate who was advising them.Dr Ammouri, a palliative care doctor aged 54, and Ms Frazier, 49, had been suffering from medical “frustrations” such as chronic insomnia, vertigo and back pain, Exit International director Philip Nitschke told The Independent.The sisters had intended to travel from their home in Arizona to Switzerland in early 2021, but the trip was delayed due to the Covid pandemic, he said.They first contacted Exit, a non-profit assisted dying support group, in...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Health#Birth Defects#Mental Health#Alcohol#Nice S Quality Standard#Bpas Nice#Fasd
The Independent

Hospitals warn patients to stay away as Norovirus and Covid outbreaks hit

NHS hospitals across the country have sent warnings over the spread of Norovirus as outbreaks increase and infections drive bed closures, adding to pressure already created by Covid.Within the last two weeks NHS trusts have sent a warning over the impact of Norovirus on hospitals as 403 beds were closed due to patients with symptoms of the virus. Southport and Ormskirk Hospital Foundation Trust warned the public last week to stay away from hospitals if they have Covid or upset stomachs as its staff were having to manage rising cases of Covid and norovirus related symptoms. According to a post...
HEALTH SERVICES
The Independent

Children offer to buy food with pocket money and mothers skip meals as UK cost of living crisis hits families

Struggling families say their “mental health is on the ground” as children battle with feelings of shame and guilt amidst soaring living costs. One mother described skipping meals to make sure her children could still eat, while another said her own son would offer his pocket money to help out. They’re just two of the distressing experiences shared by single mothers who spoke to The Independent, all of whom are participants of Covid Realities . The two-year research programme was launched in April 2020 to document the experiences of low-income households.Parents involved in the scheme said money that was...
KIDS
Shropshire Star

Call for government action as mental health referrals reach record high

The number of people in need of specialist mental health care has risen by around half a million compared to before the pandemic. The number of referrals for specialist mental health care has reached a record high in England, new analysis suggests. The Royal College of Psychiatrists said that the...
MENTAL HEALTH
Shropshire Star

Health board: Covid crisis ‘as serious as it gets’ with record hospital cases

For the third consecutive day Scotland has seen a record number of people in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19. The coronavirus pandemic is still “as serious as it gets”, Scotland’s largest health board warned, as the number of hospital patients with the virus reached a new record high for the third consecutive day.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Women's Health
Axios Des Moines

Des Moines survey: Making friends is hard

Data: Axios poll; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/AxiosOne of my biggest, but quietest heartaches over the last few years is seeing my circle of close friends shrink.What's happening: When the pandemic hit, several friends decided to leave Des Moines to be closer to their families. Others took the opportunity to find jobs in bigger cities.Why it matters: Friendships are some of the most undervalued, but important relationships in our lives.American culture puts a heavy emphasis on romantic partnerships, but friendships are known to improve satisfaction in our lives, help us feel secure and guide us through major life changes.By the numbers: Our...
DES MOINES, IA
Sharee B.

Family Charged $489,000 for Life Flight with Medical Care

A North Carolina couple is left reeling after they received an astronomical bill for a life flight to Colorado when the husband fell ill. Sean Deines was visiting family with his wife Rebekah when he suddenly had to be transported via air ambulance one fall afternoon due to the severity of his condition.
The Independent

Matt Hancock says ditching CVs over typos is ‘out of date’ as he campaigns for dyslexia awareness

Rejecting a CV because of a typo is “out of date” and penalises neurodiverse job candidates, former health secretary Matt Hancock has said. Mr Hancock, who has dyslexia, is pushing for a new government strategy to change the way the learning difficulty is seen and dealt with in Britain. Speaking to an audience at the 2022 Dyslexia Show in Birmingham, he said that bosses should look at “someone’s real capability of doing a job, not a proxy for it”. Mr Hancock added: “People often use your straightline writing as a proxy for capability. Of course, there is a category of...
HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

Long-Term Benzodiazepine (Xanax, Klonopin, Ativan) Use Destroys Neural Connections in the Brain

LMU scientists have discovered the means by which the long-term taking of benzodiazepines leads to cognitive impairments. Benzodiazepines are effective and widely used drugs for treating states of anxiety and sleep disorders. While short-term treatments are considered safe, their long-term intake can lead to physical dependence and, particularly in the case of older people, to cognitive impairments. The mechanisms by which benzodiazepines trigger these changes had previously been unknown. Researchers led by Prof. Jochen Herms and Dr. Mario Dorostkar from LMU’s Center for Neuropathology and Prion Research and the German Center for Neurodegenerative Diseases (DZNE) have now been able to demonstrate in an animal model that the active ingredient leads to the loss of neural connections in the brain.
HEALTH
Distractify

TikToker's Husband Has a Flawless Response to Getting Fired for Giving his 2 Weeks' Notice

The phrase "it's just business, nothing personal" really doesn't make any sense when you think about it. Because at the end of the day, people care about their "business" a lot. In fact, a strong argument can be made that there really is no difference between the way we live our personal and "professional" lives: if you're going for a high level of fun and satisfaction in your personal relationships, then you're probably doing the same at work.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Independent

The Independent

568K+
Followers
189K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy