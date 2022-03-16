Shakopee Sabers Girls’ Basketball Team On Cloud 9 Heading Into State Tourney

SHAKOPEE, Minn. (WCCO) — The Shakopee girls’ basketball team will play Roseville in the first round of the state tournament Wednesday. How they got there is quite the ride.

“I’m still kind of in shock about that it went in,” senior guard Kate Cordes said.

The Sabers triumphed in maybe the toughest section in Minnesota, capped with a classic game versus Eden Prairie.

“We kind of came out a little nervous. We were down by 10 early,” Cordes said.

“It was a close game. I was tired. I think everyone else was tired. But I think we knew that we just had to finish it through,” senior guard Jasmyn Hale said.

Back and forth down the stretch led to one final chance. Game tied. Shakopee drew up a play. But it wasn’t there.

“I’m passing the ball in and Kate goes, ‘Jas, just give it to me,'” Hale said.

“I just thought like, I’m gonna have to shoot it. So I just kind of prepared myself, and my teammates trusted me with the ball,” Cordes said.

“Her making the shot … at first I was surprised, but that’s what Kate does. She does what we need her to do,” Hale said.

To some, it was reminiscent of one of the Sabers’ all-time best plays.

“Like déjà vu. About seven years ago Taylor Koenen did the same thing in a semifinal playoff game,” coach Juan Mitchell said.

“It’s always been like kind of a dream to be able to do that, and it’s pretty cool that’s happened, especially with such a good team like we have,” Cordes said.

In sections, Shakopee beat the number-two and number-three teams in Minnesota. And they now carry a 21-game winning streak into the state tournament.

“After that game I think we know that we can compete,” Hale said.

“I don’t think our team really thinks we’re done yet. I don’t think we’re done yet,” Cordes said.