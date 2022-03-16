ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Japan posts bigger-than-expected trade gap as energy imports jump

By Daniel Leussink
Reuters
 12 days ago
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan reported a wider-than-expected trade deficit in February as an energy-driven surge in import costs added to vulnerabilities for the world’s third-largest economy.

Exports rose slightly less than expected despite a rebound in China-bound shipments, in a worrying sign for an economy facing growing uncertainty due to global supply constraints and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Imports surged 34.0% in the year to February, Ministry of Finance data showed on Wednesday, above a median market forecast for a 28.0% gain in a Reuters poll.

That outstripped a 19.1% year-on-year rise in exports in February, resulting in a 668.3 billion yen ($5.65 billion) trade deficit, which was bigger than the 112.6 billion yen shortfall expected in a Reuters poll.

February’s deficit was, however, narrower than January’s 2.19 trillion yen gap, which was the biggest in a single month in eight years.

By region, exports to China, Japan’s largest trading partner, expanded 25.8% in the 12 months to February on stronger semiconductor machinery shipments to the country, after posting a Lunar New Year-linked contraction in the prior month.

Exports to the United States, the world’s largest economy, grew 16.0% in February, on stronger shipments of cars and semiconductor machinery.

Japan’s economy rebounded less than initially estimated in the final quarter of 2021, the government said last week, on weaker growth in consumer and business spending.

The downgrade in fourth quarter growth was bad news for policymakers tasked with sustaining a fragile recovery as the Ukraine crisis clouds the outlook for the global economy.

($1 = 118.2800 yen)

Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Japan OKs bigger budget to host US forces, step up alliance

TOKYO — (AP) — Japan’s parliament on Friday approved a new agreement with the United States, endorsing Japanese government spending exceeding 1 trillion yen ($8 billion) for hosting U.S. troops as the two sides strengthen their military alliance in the face of growing threat from China and North Korea in the region.
MILITARY
TheStreet

Fed Rate Hike Looms and It Could be Bigger Than You Expect

With inflation intensifying thanks to surging oil prices on top of rebounding economic activity, pressure on the Federal Reserve at this week's meeting is growing as well. The Action Alerts Plus team looked at the problem recently after purchasing manager indexes for February came in strong for both the U.S. and the Eurozone.
BUSINESS
#Russia#Tokyo#Ministry Of Finance
americanmilitarynews.com

Biden warns food shortages will hit US: ‘Its going to be real’

Following a speech at the NATO headquarters in Belgium on Thursday, President Joe Biden warned of impending global food shortages caused by sanctions imposed on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. “With regard to food shortage, yes, we did talk about food shortages. And — and it’s going to be...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Russia Releases Its Forces’ Death Toll in Ukraine, Revealing Staggering Losses

Russia on Friday released how many of its forces it says have died so far in the month-long war in Ukraine offering, predictably, a far smaller accounting of its battlefield losses than Western powers and Kyiv have estimated. More than 1,300 Russian troops have been killed during what Russian President...
MILITARY
