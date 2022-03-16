Woman suspected of animal cruelty after 16 dead dogs found at Eagle Mountain home

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah ( ABC4 ) – A 74-year-old woman is facing 30 possible charges of animal cruelty after 16 dead dogs were found at her home.

On March 3, officials received reports of numerous dead and malnourished dogs at an Eagle Mountain residence.

“The odor was just overwhelming of urine and feces,” said Sgt. Spencer Cannon with Utah County Sheriff’s Office. “To see this many, in one situation like this, and especially to see that they died — but then to see that they were stored in a freezer — it’s just hard to understand, it’s just very unusual.”

The owner of the dogs was hospitalized after a fall. The woman’s neighbors, who later realized that nobody was caring for the dogs, checked the woman’s home. The neighbors then reported what they saw to police, a press release states.

When deputies arrived at the home, they realized they had a previous interaction with this woman back in 2018. During that incident, they removed 14 dogs, and she was allowed to get four of those dogs back, which is what is allowed under Eagle Mountain ordinances. The remainder of the dogs were taken by animal services, police say.

On another previous occasion, the owner of the dogs denied deputies’ request to inspect the home.

In this specific case, police were able to get a search warrant and when they searched the home they encountered an “overwhelming odor of animal feces and urine,” according to a press release.

Police found 15 dead dogs inside of a freezer in Ziploc bags, with a few dogs in grocery bags. Another dog was found dead outside of its kennel.

In addition to the dogs found dead, deputies and animal shelter staff removed 14 dogs that were still alive. All of these dogs ranged from small puppies to adults, police say.

“These were not warm fuzzy, come up and scratch my ear kinda dogs. These were dogs that were nervous — they were described almost as feral,” said Cannon. “Right now they wouldn’t be suitable for somebody coming and adopting them, even if we could allow that.”

Deputies requested the woman be charged with 16 counts of class A misdemeanor animal cruelty for the dogs that died and 14 class B misdemeanor animal cruelty for the dogs that were alive.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.