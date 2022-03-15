Acer Nitro 5 (2022) Review

As Apple’s new powerful mini-desktop, the Mac Studio, arrives, Intel’s very own series of tiny desktop PCs, the humble NUC, has reappeared. The NUC 12 Extreme is basically a slightly upgraded version of last year's NUC 11 Extreme, which was notable for being the first of its kind that could fit a full-sized desktop graphics card. Now it has Intel’s hybrid 12th-gen desktop processors, which promise to be a huge upgrade over last year's CPUs. The NUC 12 Extreme may not be as tiny as previous models, but it can fit in a full-sized desktop GPU. There is some groundwork you’d have to do yourself, like adding your own RAM, SSD and GPU, but it can also be easily upgraded over time. Senior Editor Devindra Hardawar was impressed. Read his full review here.

COMPUTERS ・ 3 DAYS AGO