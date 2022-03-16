NCAA tournament to bring in estimated $6.5M to Milwaukee

The first round of the NCAA men's basketball tournament is estimated to bring in an economic impact of $6.5 million and over 18,000 attendees to the city of Milwaukee, according to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal .

Fiserv Forum is hosting eight March Madness-qualifying teams, including the Wisconsin Badgers.

Sports Milwaukee, the sports division of Visit Milwaukee, has already booked 5,000 room nights.

The eight teams will be staying at local Milwaukee hotels selected by the NCAA, the Milwauke Business Journal reports.

Visit Milwaukee will have a variety of March Madness-specific events and other tourism promotions. One of those being that The Hop, Milwaukee's streetcar, will offer a "Hoops on the Hop" promotion in partnership with the Wicked Hop.

Marquette will begin the tournament on the road against North Carolina on Thursday.

The Wisconsin Badgers game against the Colgate University Raiders is on Friday at 8:50 p.m. General admission tickets for Friday games have sold out, but tickets can still be purchased through the NCAA Fan Experience or NCAA Ticket Exchange.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

