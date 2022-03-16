ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Remember Miranda Lambert’s Cover Of John Prine’s “That’s The Way That The World Goes ‘Round” From Her 2009 Album, ‘Revolution’?

By Casey Young
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15k7Ac_0egIDqYq00

John Prine, but make it rock and roll…

And Miranda Lambert did just that back in 2009 on her breakout third studio album Revolution, when she included a rockin’ rendition of John Prine’s song “That’s the Way That the World Goes ‘Round”.

The track was originally included on John’s 1978 album Bruised Orange. In the liner notes of Great Days: The John Prine Anthology, he explained that the inspiration came to him at a time when he was:

“Kind of fed up with a lot of cynicism that I saw in people, even in myself at the time. I wanted to find a way to get back to a better world, more childlike.

I immediately went back and started writing from a child’s perspective.”

And he spoke highly of Miranda’s cover, as he watched her perform it way back on the 2010 CMA Awards, saying:

“I’ve been watching the CMA’s since I was old enough to walk and I know that record companies always push the artists to debut their next single, but Miranda didn’t care.

I just sat there on my sofa with my mouth open. The guitars were wailing and I thought, ‘I like that girl!’ A number of people have done it as a folk song and they totally screw it up. Miranda nailed it.”

In terms of the production and delivery, Miranda definitely made the song her own, but I tend to agree with John that she’s one of the only people (other than him) that could nail it.

It’s a deep cut that’s gotten lost in the shuffle over the years, but it’s well-worth checking out now.

Miranda and John also teamed up for his 2016 For Better, or Worse album on “Cold, Cold Heart”.

“That’s the Way That the World Goes ‘Round”

She recently sang it during her set at C2C fest, where she also debuted a new song from her upcoming album Palomino, “Actin’ Up”.

And the original:

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Exclusive: Miranda Lambert's stylist Tiffany Gifford shares the singer's wardrobe secrets

Miranda Lambert is one of the biggest names in country music – but it's not just her vocals that have won her an army of fans, it's her incredible style too. The If I Was a Cowboy singer has been spotted in some memorable outfits throughout her career, whether she's getting glam in bodycon for awards shows or keeping it casual in jeans on Instagram. One woman who has given Miranda a helping hand in making those fashionable choices is her stylist, Tiffany Gifford.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Whiskey Riff

Jeff Carson, ACM Award-Winning Singer Of ’90s Hits “The Car” And “Not On Your Love,” Dead At 58

Sad news out of Nashville tonight. Jeff Carson, the ACM Award-winning singer and songwriter best known for 1990s hits like “The Car” and “Not On Your Love,” has passed away after a heart attack at the age of 58. Carson, whose real name was Jeffrey Lee Herndon, was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma in 1963 and eventually moved to Nashville and began recording demos. Carson was later signed to Curb Records, and he got his first #1 with “Not On Your […] The post Jeff Carson, ACM Award-Winning Singer Of ’90s Hits “The Car” And “Not On Your Love,” Dead At 58 first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miranda Lambert
Person
John Prine
Whiskey Riff

Hank Williams Jr.’s Son Sam Shares Emotional Statement On His Mother’s Death: “My Dear Mama Was A Beautiful Soul”

Yesterday, the tragic news broke that Hank Williams Jr.’s wife, Mary Jane Thomas, had passed away in Jupiter, Florida, somewhere between the age 58 to 61. A spokesperson for Jupiter Police stated that they received a medical call to the Jupiter Beach Resort & Spa around 5 PM Tuesday, and Thomas was transferred to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
JUPITER, FL
Primetimer

WATCH: Will Smith Smacks Chris Rock in Shocking Unscripted Oscars Moment

In a moment that will go down in Oscars history, Will Smith leapt onstage and slapped Chris Rock for joking about Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head. Despite initial confusion in the Dolby Theatre, the shocking moment was later revealed to be completely unscripted, though viewers in the United States missed much of it due to ABC's overzealous censors.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock And Roll#Cma Awards#Cma
101.5 KNUE

Everything We Know About Miranda Lambert’s New Album, ‘Palomino’

Fresh off of her first Entertainer of the Year win at the 2022 Academy of Country Music Awards, Miranda Lambert is gearing up to share a collection of brand new music. The Texas native has confirmed plans to release her eighth studio album Palomino later this year. It will be her first full-length record since her critically-acclaimed 2019 LP Wildcard. Over the past three years, she's released a string of impressive side projects, including The Marfa Tapes, her May 2021 collaborative acoustic record with Jon Randall and Jack Ingram, and Hell of a Holiday, the Pistol Annies' first Christmas album, which was released in October 2021.
CELEBRITIES
Whiskey Riff

Hank Williams Jr. Announces Upcoming Blues Album, ‘Rich White Honky Blues’

Bocephus sings the Blues. Of course, a new album announcement might seem a bit strange just days after your wife of 31 years passes away, and Williams thought about pushing to back, however the Williams family came to conclusion that, “music offers solace in the most difficult times.” And with that being said, Hank Williams Jr. has officially announced his next album, Rich White Honky Blues, and for this upcoming project, Hank is strippin’ it down and taking it all […] The post Hank Williams Jr. Announces Upcoming Blues Album, ‘Rich White Honky Blues’ first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Miley Cyrus Appears to Wipe Away Tears After Death Of Friend Taylor Hawkins: Photos

Miley was on her way to the show she had dedicated to the late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who tragically died a day before in his hotel room. The show must go on! Miley Cyrus was spotted heading to her concert in Brazil on Saturday (March 27), just hours after the news of Foo Fighter drummer Taylor Hawkins’ death had shaken her up. The pop star — who was headlining Lollapalooza Brazil alongside the Foo Fighters this weekend — was snapped in an SUV appearing to wipe tears away from her eyes. Miley was scheduled to perform Saturday night, with the Foo Fighters taking over on Sunday — but the remaining members of the band has already flown home to Los Angeles.
CELEBRITIES
News Channel 25

Remembering Selena: Late singer's estate to release a new album

Nearly 27 years after her tragic death, a new Selena album will be released. The late singer’s father, Abraham Quintanilla, told Latin Groove News the new album will include a total of 13 songs. Selena’s brother, A.B. produced the never-before-heard songs. The family patriarch says the songs vary...
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

REPORT: Kanye’s “DONDA” Album Goes Platinum

Kanye West’s DONDA is officially going platinum. The Recording Industry Association of America confirmed that the album had reached over one-million equivalent sales since its release in August 2021. DONDA was released after multiple delays and is West’s ninth solo album to reach platinum certification. Jesus Is King...
CELEBRITIES
Whiskey Riff

VIDEO: Johnny Cash And Marty Stuart Cover The Hell Out Of Soundgarden’s “Rusty Cage” In 1997

Although Johnny Cash was known for his skill as an incredible performer, phenomenal songwriter, and being just an all-around badass, the man could also perfect some covers. Most notably, his cover of the song “Hurt,” originally recorded by Nine Inch Nails, which just might go down as the greatest cover of all time considering the circumstances of Cash’s life at that point, but that’s a whole ‘nother rabbit hole to go down. Today, we’re here to talk about another kickass […] The post VIDEO: Johnny Cash And Marty Stuart Cover The Hell Out Of Soundgarden’s “Rusty Cage” In 1997 first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

Morgan Wade Releases Music Video For The Sultry “Take Me Away”

Morgan Wade has a brand new music video out today. From her debut 2021 album Reckless, she just released the video for her sultry song, “Take Me Away.”. Written by Morgan, it’s easily the most vulnerable song on the track list, and stands out for the fact that it’s a much softer take on love than a lot of the other songs on the record.
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

20 Songs Written By Chris Stapleton That You Probably Forgot About

Before Chris Stapleton’s big break in 2015, he was cranking out hit song after hit song. Writing songs for Kenny Chesney, Blake Shelton, Miranda Lambert, George Strait and more, Chris was one of the most sought-after songwriters in town, but not only that, everybody in country music knew he could sing his ass off.
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

114K+
Followers
8K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy