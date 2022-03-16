ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Quinnipiac Valley Center employee speaks out after state orders transfer of all residents

By Stephanie Simoni
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — After the state ordered all residents to be transferred out of a Wallingford nursing home, a former employee spoke to News 8 about her experience there.

According to the Connecticut Department of Public Health, health officials ordered the immediate transfer of nearly 100 residents of Quinnipiac Valley Center to other care centers after finding dangerous safety violations during an investigation spurred by the deaths of two residents.

Amanda Liu said she worked at Quinnipiac Valley Center from 2016 to 2018, and her entire nursing career in Connecticut was with their parent company, Genesis.

RELATED: State orders immediate transfer of Wallingford nursing home residents

She said all of her experiences were really positive and she does not understand how this happened over the last four years.

When she heard about the seven different accusations of patients being in “immediate jeopardy,” she was in disbelief.

“It basically means that the facility caused actual harm, potentially death,” Liu said. “I feel bad for the residents. Harm in a facility really shouldn’t happen to any of the residents. They don’t deserve that.”

RELATED: Family describes ‘horrific’ experience of loved one at Wallingford nursing home

The state has a list of rights for residents of long-term care facilities , including the right to receive proper medical treatment, to make decisions about care and treatment and to voice complaints without fear of retaliation.

You are the best advocate for your loved one, so do not be afraid to speak up.

