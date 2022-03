The Yankees are one of several teams in the mix to trade for Oakland Athletics starting pitchers Sean Manaea and Frankie Montas, who are available on the block. In an effort to slash payroll, Oakland has been in full-on fire sale mode this offseason, parting ways with manager Bob Melvin, first baseman Matt Olson, third baseman Matt Chapman and pitcher Chris Bassitt.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO