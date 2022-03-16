ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nets’ Kyrie Irving scores 41 points in first half at Orlando

 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Kyrie Irving had 41 points at halftime Tuesday night for the Brooklyn Nets, the most by an NBA player in the first two quarters since Kobe Bryant in 2003. Irving...

