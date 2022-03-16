Nets’ Kyrie Irving scores 41 points in first half at Orlando

The Purdue Boilermakers were the latest team to be stunned by Saint Peter’s in the NCAA Tournament, and one of the team’s star players almost suggested that some of the team had it coming. Purdue forward Trevion Williams said after the game that coaches had urged players to...
Doug Edert of Saint Peter’s had a shocking food take on Sunday afternoon when he spoke with ESPN. Edert confirmed to Jeremy Schaap of Outside The Lines that he doesn’t eat sandwiches. It doesn’t matter if it’s one from Chick-Fil-A, a Philly cheesesteak, or just a simple roast beef sandwich from the grocery store.
For all the talk of college basketball's brave new world, it suddenly looks a lot like the old one. So anyone asking why the same dozen programs are still playing musical chairs at the Final Four every year — Duke, North Carolina, Kansas and Villanova this time around — would do well to recall how Willie Sutton answered the feds when they asked why he kept robbing banks: “Because that's where the money is.”Grit and gumption are great, but as the Saint Peter's Peacocks were reminded in a hurry Sunday, they only take you so far. Yes, the Peacocks beat...
Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski refused to let his players ponder the possibility of facing North Carolina for the first time in the NCAA Tournament after the Blue Devils had punched their Final Four ticket with a win over Arkansas. They have no choice but to think about it now. The...
CHICAGO (AP) — Kansas’ Jalen Wilson noticed the excitement on the other side. The top-seeded Jayhawks went from leading by 13 in the second half to trailing Providence by a point with their season in danger of slipping away. But the only No. 1 seed left in the...
The Adirondack Thunder looked to bounce back on Saturday after Friday night's 5-1 loss to the Worcester Railers. The Thunder battled the Railers once again on the second night of Adirondack's Stick it to Cancer Weekend.
Over his 19-year career, NBA legend Patrick Ewing played with some of the greatest talent the game has ever seen. His best teammates were Michael Jordan and Patrick Ewing, two players who completely dominated during their prime. During an appearance on 'Club Shay Shay,' the former All-Star compared the two...
Comments / 0