Mosley alum RJ Yeager hits two homers in Mississippi State win

STARKVILLE, MS. (WMBB) – Mosley alum RJ Yeager hit his first and second home runs of the season in the same game for Mississippi State on Monday.

Yeager transferred from Mercer to Mississippi State to play out his final season of eligibility, hoping to draw more eyes and build his draft stock to his already wildly successful career with the Bears.

So far this season, Yeager has 10 hits, 9 RBI’s and a .429 SLG percentage.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.