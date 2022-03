The North Platte High School speech team competed in the A2 District competition Saturday at Lincoln Southwest High School. Of 20 entries, 10 made it into the finals. “Six of those entries have earned a trip to the state contest at Kearney High School,” interim coach Scott King said in an email. “We have a very talented team from top to bottom, and while we didn’t always get the ballots we wanted, I am very proud of what these competitors have accomplished this year as a team.”

NORTH PLATTE, NE ・ 9 DAYS AGO