ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Senate votes to nix mask mandate for public transportation

By Jordain Carney, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
WDTN
WDTN
 12 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24OE3E_0egIBptN00

( The Hill ) – The Senate on Tuesday voted to nix a requirement to wear masks on public transportation as the country rolls back coronavirus rules and restrictions.

Senators voted 57-40 on the resolution, which would reduce Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) requirements that most people wear masks on public transportation, including trains, airplanes and buses.

The bill was introduced by Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.), and Democratic Sens. Michael Bennet (Colo.), Kyrsten Sinema (Ariz.), Jon Tester (Mont.), Mark Kelly (Ariz.), Joe Manchin (W.Va.), Catherine Cortez Masto (Nev.), Jacky Rosen (Nev.) and Maggie Hassan (N.H.) each voted for it.

Hassan, Kelly, Bennet and Cortez Masto are up for reelection in November. Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), who is not, was the only GOP senator to vote against the resolution.

Bill to make daylight saving time permanent passes Senate

Despite the win for Paul, the resolution is likely to hit a wall in the House. It would also need to overcome a likely veto by President Biden .

“We have it within our power today to ensure the American people that we are irreversibly going back to normal,” Paul said during a floor speech.

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.), who has talked about having long-term coronavirus symptoms, urged his colleagues to work with the CDC.

“I would urge my colleagues strongly to stand with smart economic policy and wise public health policy,” Kaine said.

The vote comes after Republicans were also able to pass resolutions earlier this year to nix the coronavirus public health emergency and the vaccine requirement for public health workers. Both have yet to pass the House.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WDTN

Severe weather possible Wednesday

A storm system across the central part of the country has brought two straight days of severe weather. Monday, there were multiple tornado reports in Texas, and on Tuesday, tornadoes ripped through parts of Louisiana, including New Orleans. This system brought rainy conditions to the Miami Valley on Tuesday. This...
ENVIRONMENT
WDTN

Gunshot victim shows up at crash scene

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A car crash has turned into a shooting investigation, police said, after a shooting victim stopped at the scene. According to Sgt. Williams with Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a grey car and a red Ford Escape collided on the 4200 block of West Third Street in Dayton. Officers responded to the […]
DAYTON, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Tester
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
Rand Paul
Person
Mark Kelly
Person
Maggie Hassan
Person
Michael Bennet
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Tim Kaine
Person
Jacky Rosen
Person
Mitt Romney
Salon

"Congress must move to impeach": Calls grow louder for Clarence Thomas to resign from Supreme Court

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Calls for Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas to resign—or face impeachment proceedings—mounted late Thursday after text messages revealed that his wife urged former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to aggressively pursue efforts to overturn the 2020 election results.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Transportation#Nix#Cdc#Democratic#Gop#House#American
The Independent

Defeated Republican senator claims Georgia election was ‘stolen’ from him ahead of Trump visit

Republican David Perdue, who lost his Georgia Senate seat last year, has now claimed that the election was “stolen” from him. Former President Donald Trump, who has been the most notable source of similarly false election fraud claims after losing the White House in 2020, will rally with Mr Perdue on Saturday in support of his attempt to unseat the Republican Governor of the state, Brian Kemp. Mr Trump began attacking Mr Kemp after he wasn’t, in Mr Trump’s view, supportive enough of his efforts to overturn the results in Georgia, a state that President Joe Biden won, the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WDTN

Crew respond to crash in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Crews were on the scene of a crash in Dayton. According to Regional Dispatch, it happened at the intersection of West Grand Ave. and Salem Ave. a little after 5 p.m. on Saturday. Two cars were reportedly involved and at least one person was trapped. Medics were called to the scene. […]
DAYTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
WDTN

Dayton man sentenced twice for attempted murder

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton man has been sentenced to over 30 years in prison after being convicted for the 2020 shooting of a 27-year-old woman in Moraine. According to a release from the office of Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck Jr., 29-year-old Shaquille Shackleford was sitting in the back seat of a car parked […]
DAYTON, OH
KSNT News

Senate passes bill nixing voting ballot grace-period

TOPEKA, (KSNT)— The Kansas Senate passed a bill early Thursday morning, changing the deadline for advance voting ballots to Election Day no later than 7p.m. It would remove the current three-day grace period for mail-in-ballots to be received. 22 senators voted in favor of the plan and 17 voted against. Some senators spoke out against the […]
TOPEKA, KS
WDTN

Most extreme temperatures in the history of every state

(STACKER) – On Aug. 16, 2020, California’s Death Valley reached 130 degrees Fahrenheit, according to an automated measuring system there, representing one of the highest temperatures ever recorded on the planet. The world record, also recorded at Death Valley, was 134 degrees in July 1913. More than 210 degrees Fahrenheit separates the highest and the lowest […]
ENVIRONMENT
WDTN

Scientists figure out how vampire bats got a taste for blood

WASHINGTON (AP) — Scientists have figured out why vampire bats are the only mammals that can survive on a diet of just blood. They compared the genome of common vampire bats to 26 other bat species and identified 13 genes that are missing or no longer work in vampire bats. Over the years, those gene […]
WILDLIFE
WDTN

Ice shelf collapses in previously stable East Antarctica

The ice shelf, about 460 square miles wide (1200 square kilometers) holding in the Conger and Glenzer glaciers from the warmer water, collapsed between March 14 and 16, said ice scientist Catherine Walker of the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institute. She said scientists have never seen this happen in this part of the continent, making it worrisome.
EARTH SCIENCE
WDTN

Taylor Hawkins, drummer for the Foo Fighters, dead at 50

(WHTM) – Taylor Hawkins, drummer for the Hall of Fame rock band Foo Fighters, has passed away, according to a statement from the band’s Twitter page. He was 50 years old. The band’s statement released on Friday evening said Hawkins’ passing was “tragic and untimely” and that his “musical spirit and infectious laughter will live […]
MUSIC
WDTN

WDTN

11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy