‘She was a sweet spirit’: Friends of woman killed in Rochester mourn loss

ROCHESTER, N.Y. ( WROC ) — Friends of Janet Jordan remember her as a kind, loving, and caring person. The 35-year-old was found dead inside a home on Wetmore Park in Rochester on Monday.

Later, police located 43-year-old Rochester police sergeant Melvin Williams dead in his car in Henrietta. Williams is a person of interest in the state’s investigation. On Tuesday, New York State Police provided an update reporting Jordan died from a gunshot wound and Williams died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Jordan’s friend Tony Simmons said she did not deserve to be killed. Jordan worked as a 9-1-1 dispatcher for the city of Rochester for 11 years. She was also an instructor in the city’s Pathways to Public Safety Program. Simmons described her as a kind soul.

“She had a very beautiful smile; she had a twinkle in her eye. She was like an angel, she was just so sweet and so nice and it’s just tragic what happened to her, I am so saddened by this,” Simmons said.

Simmons hosts R&B Wednesdays at The French Quarter, a weekly get-together. He says Jordan was a frequent visitor.

“Janet was one of the faithful members that came with a bunch of friends every week. They always reserved a table, they always bought food and drinks and they enjoyed themselves every week,” Simmons said.

Simmons said Jordan was a sweet spirit that lit up every room she walked into. He remembers an incident at one of his events that Jordan stepped in to help, and ended up saving a life.

“There was an incident that took place a few months ago where a young lady had a seizure at the event and Janet was the one that actually brought her back. The lady passed out. Like stopped breathing and everything and Janet gave her CPR and mouth-to-mouth and brought that lady back until the EMTs came. That’s the one thing I will remember most about her,” Simmons said.

Simmons will be honoring Jordan at this week’s R&B Wednesday.

“We’re going to play her favorite songs. My son Anthony Dante performs “Bad Girl” by Usher and she always danced when that song came on. So, he’s going to come through on Wednesday and he’s going to perform that song in honor of her,” Simmons said.

The event will take place at the French Quarter restaurant at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

Jordan was a part of the labor union, AFSCME Council 66. They released this statement:

“There are no words to express our shock and sadness as we’ve learned that Janet Jordan, a dear friend to all and fellow Rochester 911 co-worker, was taken from us far too soon. We will now hold each other a little tighter, say I love you a little more, and remember her kindness and wonderful spirit. On behalf of the members of AFSCME 1635, we sent our deepest and most heartfelt condolences to Janet’s family and friends during this very difficult and painful time.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.