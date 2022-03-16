Guardians’ Bieber open to long-term contract in Cleveland

GOODYEAR, Arizona (WKBN) – Guardians’ pitcher Shane Bieber says he is open to a long-term contract to stay in Cleveland.

The 2020 Cy Young Award winner met with reporters on Tuesday in Goodyear, Arizona where the Guardians held their first full-squad workout of spring training.

The 26-year-old is under team control for the next three seasons and is eligible for salary arbitration.

The Guardians will likely try to sign him to a long-term deal.

Bieber started just 16 games for Cleveland last season thanks to a shoulder strain, an injury that he has now completely recovered from.

Cleveland will play its first spring training game on Friday against the Reds.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.