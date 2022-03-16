ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guardians’ Bieber open to long-term contract in Cleveland

By Chad Krispinsky
 12 days ago

GOODYEAR, Arizona (WKBN) – Guardians’ pitcher Shane Bieber says he is open to a long-term contract to stay in Cleveland.

The 2020 Cy Young Award winner met with reporters on Tuesday in Goodyear, Arizona where the Guardians held their first full-squad workout of spring training.

The 26-year-old is under team control for the next three seasons and is eligible for salary arbitration.

The Guardians will likely try to sign him to a long-term deal.

Bieber started just 16 games for Cleveland last season thanks to a shoulder strain, an injury that he has now completely recovered from.

Cleveland will play its first spring training game on Friday against the Reds.

