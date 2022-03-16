ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

LMPD: Body found at Eva Bandman Park on Ohio River

wdrb.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A body was found near the shoreline of the Ohio River...

www.wdrb.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
River, KY
City
Louisville, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio River#Shoreline#Wdrb#Louisville Metro Police#Lmpd

Comments / 0

Community Policy