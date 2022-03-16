ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oscars 2022 Gift Bag Includes Overseas Plot of Land

By Stephanie Downs
Cover picture for the articleThe Oscars are known for jaw-dropping live moments, iconic fashion looks, and, yes, even those extravagant gift bags. This year's gift bags are no exception. According to the Robb Report, the gift bags for Oscars 2022 may feature the wildest thing yet, as recipients will reportedly receive a plot of land...

Bink Miller
16h ago

This makes me absolutely sick. Ppl who don't need anything always get things for free. I wouldn't pay 1 cent to see any Hollywood idiot's movie but I will watch them for free on my vpn. 😆

