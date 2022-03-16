Oscars 2022 Gift Bag Includes Overseas Plot of Land

Fans were delighted to see Mark Ruffalo with his wife Sunrise Coigney and daughter Bella Noche Ruffalo at the ‘Adam Project’ premiere in a rare public family appearance. Mark Ruffalo, 54, typically attends his movie premieres alone, but this time, he brought his gorgeous wife of 22 years, Sunrise Coigney, 49, and their 16-year-old daughter Bella to the red carpet! Mark, who stars in the sci-fi flick The Adam Project, wore a classic black suit and patent black oxfords for the premiere while his wife donned a strapless, structured black satin gown, pairing the look with burgundy strappy satin heels. Bella sported a more casual look, with an oversized green-and-black jacket over a black t-shirt, completing the outfit with dark khaki pants and sneakers.
