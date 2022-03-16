ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

New Jersey city removes Putin’s name from 9/11 memorial

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Lexi Lonas
KTLA
KTLA
 12 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v66Yc_0egIB9LS00

( The Hill ) – A New Jersey city has covered up the name of Russian President Vladimir Putin on a 9/11 memorial and is making plans to permanently remove it following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The memorial was given as a gift to the city of Bayonne by Russia in 2005, with Putin visiting the city at the time, NBC New York reported .

The city has decided to cover up Putin’s name so the memorial is now shown as a gift only from the Russian people. Putin’s name will be permanently removed once it is determined how to do so without damaging the monument.

“It’s definitely satisfaction, but I don’t want to take away from the monument,” Tom Cotter, the city’s Department of Public Works director, said. “It’s unfortunate Putin’s name’s on the monument, but I don’t want this to be a Putin thing. I still want this to be a 9/11 monument.”

Oil prices dropped, so why haven’t gas prices?

“Basically what’s happening in Ukraine right now is like a form of terrorism, the invasion of that country,” Cotter added, according to the local outlet.

Mayor Jimmy Davis rejected calls for the whole memorial to be taken down.

“Anybody who said this is tarnished because it came from Russia — not tarnished. This monument is going nowhere. We just removed Vladimir,” said Davis. “I don’t ever want to hear someone say that this monument has to come down, because they’re going to have to go through me to take this monument down.”

Residents in the city have donated three truckloads of goods for Ukrainian refugees in Poland, NBC New York noted.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

9 arrested, $200K in stolen merch, cash recovered in CHP investigation into retail theft group

Nine people were arrested and $200,000 in stolen merchandise and cash were recovered during an investigation into a criminal retail theft organization in Southern California, authorities announced Friday. For months, investigators have been looking into an organization known as the South American Theft Group, which has been targeting popular retailers throughout the state since March […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
The US Sun

Injured Russian soldiers freeze and appear terrified as they are awarded bravery medals for Putin’s Ukraine invasion

CHILLING footage shows injured Russian soldiers looking terrified as they are awarded bravery medals for their role in Putin's Ukraine invasion. The wounded troops sat silently in a row of wheelchairs while Russian deputy defence minister Alexander Fomin hailed their war efforts. Despite the Colonel-General's enthusiasm, the young soldiers -...
MILITARY
The Independent

Putin will have to bring his invasion of Ukraine to a halt, says ex-US general: ‘He has no choice’

Vladimir Putin could soon be forced to bring to an end his month-long unprovoked assault on Ukraine amid heavy troop losses in a campaign that has lost momentum, says a former US general.Retired US Army Brig Gen Kevin Ryan, who is also a Russia specialist, says that the Kremlin has “failed to accomplish” its “main military goals” in quickly seizing Kyiv and removing the country’s elected leadership.And now he says that bringing the conflict to an end quickly is the “most likely scenario” more than a month into the attack.“Putin will have to halt his war in Ukraine sooner...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#9 11 Memorial#Russian#Nbc New York
americanmilitarynews.com

US Marines officially banned from traveling to Ukraine, Belarus, Moldova

United States Marines are now officially banned from traveling to Ukraine, Belarus and Moldova, and anyone taking an official or personal trip to Europe must request prior clearance, the Marine Corps said in a message on Thursday. “Due to the ongoing armed conflict in Ukraine, Marines are prohibited from travel...
MILITARY
Washington Examiner

Putin's inner circle closes in around him

Russian President Vladimir Putin has surrounded himself with yes men for years, feasting on their praise, rewarding their greed, and looking the other way as they plundered the country. All Putin asked for in exchange was unconditional loyalty, something that has been put to the test following his unprovoked invasion...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Terrorism
Country
Russia
Radar Online.com

Russian Colonel Dead After His Own Troops Intentionally Run Him Over With Tank

Russian troops reportedly ran over their own commander because they were upset with the number of casualties their unit was facing in their ongoing war against resisting Ukrainian forces. The alleged intentional killing of the Russian colonel by his soldiers also comes as Vladimir Putin’s forces as a whole are...
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

Reports: Russian commander deliberately ran over with tank driven by his own soldier

A Russian soldier in Ukraine deliberately run over his commander with a tank after blaming the commander for costing his friends’ lives, reports said this week. In a Wednesday Facebook post, Ukrainian journalist Roman Tsymbaliuk said a Russian soldier in a tank battalion of Russia’s 37th Motorized Rifle Brigade accused his unit’s commander, Col. Yuri Medvedev, of costing the lives of his friends and fellow soldiers. During fighting in the Makoriv area of Kyiv, the soldier “ran over the tank commander standing next to him, injuring both his legs,” Tsymbaliuk said, without citing a source for the allegation.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KTLA

Women damage another driver’s car in Bell: Police

The Bell Police Department is looking for three women who allegedly damaged another car before fleeing the scene. The women were in a 2006 Audi A6 sedan about 10:30 a.m. Thursday when they stopped another car in the 4600 block of Florence Avenue, according to Sgt. Lomeli of the Bell PD. The women then got […]
BELL, CA
KTLA

KTLA

42K+
Followers
7K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy