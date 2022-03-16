ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Reimagined CTA map honors notable Chicago women

By Rachel Pierson
 12 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SMwnz_0egIB6hH00

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) — At first glance, it seems like a CTA map.

But look closer and you'll see all 141 stops have been renamed after women with ties to Chicago. It’s the brainchild of Janet Volk.

"I heard about a map that had been created by some New Yorkers, where they renamed all the New York subway stops for women, and I thought, ‘I could do that for Chicago,’” she said.

"What I wanted to do was to put each woman at a stop that was near where she lived or worked."

Volk created the Women's L Project during the coronavirus pandemic to highlight women's work in justice, social work, business, medicine, arts and science.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tquOV_0egIB6hH00
The map as envisioned by Janet Volk Photo credit Women's L Project

Featured women include former First Lady Michelle Obama; street photographer Vivian Maier; composer Florence Price and Margaret Frisbie, executive director of Friends of the Chicago River.

You'll even see Sister Jean on the Red Line stop near — where else? — Loyola University.

Volk says she doesn't want the CTA to actually change the names of its stops. But maybe the city will help expand her project, she said, by doing the equivalent of the “honorary way” designation Chicago uses for streets.

You can find the reimagined map at WomensLProject.com .

