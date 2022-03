WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEWS RELEASE) – The American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL), which represents more than 14,000 nursing homes and long term care facilities across the country that provide care to approximately five million people each year, is working with long term care communities across the country to offer thousands of jobs for refugees – including those intending to come to the United States from Ukraine. Participating facilities will also offer refugees job training, relocation assistance, as well as support their integration into local communities.

