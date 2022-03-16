California Environmental Voters give state ‘D’ grade

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Scientists said 2030 is the deadline for averting a major climate disaster through policy change and necessary investments.

Eco-Voters of California believe the Golden State is not doing very well as that deadline approaches. For the first time, California Environmental Voters gave the state a D grade , citing inaction in the past year.

Members claimed many leaders in California are ruled by the political contributions they collect, with 63% of legislators taking money from oil companies.

Though his central coast district is heavily affected by those interests, Assemblyman Steve Bennett, D-Ojai, has resisted and even pushed new laws to clean up orphan wells and make the polluters pay for it.

That is part of the reason why Eco-Voters named him their New Legislator of the Year.

“We need to do a better job of identifying who in state government is responsible for doing what. And everybody, everybody needs to know what their timelines are. If you don’t have timelines, you don’t have any accountability,” Bennett said.

Lawmakers in the Sacramento area did not do so well on the latest scorecard. Assembly Member Jim Cooper and state Senator Richard Pan both received a failing grade from Eco-Voters.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.