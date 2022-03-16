Local officials give tips on how to avoid gas theft

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. ( KGPE ) – According to AAA, California’s average gas price as of March 15 is $5.75. When the price at the pump goes up, experts say gas theft is soon to follow.

“We’re about 55 cents ahead of last month…The increase in theft always accompanies a run-up in price,” said Scott Cain with Westfield Oil Co.

One theft happened just last week in Clovis. Clovis Police Sergent Jim Koch says someone stole around 25 gallons of gas, along with other tools and equipment, from a vehicle parked inside an alleyway.

“The incident occurred during the nighttime hours. It was dark, parked in an alleyway, in a covered parking area where there wasn’t a lot of traffic, so, there’s probably no one that saw it occur,” Sergent Koch said.

Experts say the key is to be aware the threat exists and be proactive about lowering your chance of becoming a victim.

“This is just like any other theft from your vehicle: know where your car is at, park your car in a safe, well-lit place, keep an eye on it… If you think you’re going to have a problem with it, there are plenty of security systems out there, not only for vehicles but for houses that have a camera that’s motion censored,” Sergent Koch said.

Koch also wants to remind citizens to always report possible gas theft because people who commit gas theft are also often committing other crimes, and police want to know about the things going on in their cities.

