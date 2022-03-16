ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

How water actually works?

By American Chemical Society
Knowridge Science Report
Knowridge Science Report
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hwqWq_0egI9lUo00
Credit: ACS.

Water is weird… really weird.

We’re gonna dive into the controversial chemistry and heated debates around the science of what gives water it’s super unusual properties, and maybe bust a popular water myth along the way.

Reactions is a video series produced by the American Chemical Society and PBS Digital Studios.

The American Chemical Society (ACS) is a nonprofit organization chartered by the U.S. Congress.

ACS’ mission is to advance the broader chemistry enterprise and its practitioners for the benefit of Earth and all its people.

The Society is a global leader in promoting excellence in science education and providing access to chemistry-related information and research.

As a leader in scientific information solutions, its CAS division partners with global innovators to accelerate breakthroughs by curating, connecting and analyzing the world’s scientific knowledge.

ACS’ main offices are in Washington, D.C., and Columbus, Ohio.

Comments / 0

Related
Interesting Engineering

A vacuum device can actually blend oil and water

People often use the expression "those two mix like oil and water" to describe two people who don't get along. It's surely not a bad analogy as it's true that oil and water won't mix right away. Have you ever wondered why oil does not dissolve easily in water, despite the fact that so many other liquids do?
ELECTRONICS
The Oregonian

18 things you can do to save on gasoline that actually work

Outrageously high gas prices are killing your wallet. But they could lead to a better life for the car or truck you’ve been driving into the ground. That’s because caring more for your ride can reduce your gasoline costs, experts say. Catch up on all the maintenance you’ve put off. Drive less aggressively. Leave the car in the driveway and walk instead of driving a mile to the store.
PORTLAND, OR
WTKR News 3

Plastikon Healthcare issues voluntary nationwide recall on specific unit dose cups, due to microbial contamination

LAWRENCE, KS - According to the F.D.A., Plastikon Healthcare, LLC is voluntarily recalling three (3) lots of Milk of Magnesia 2400 mg/30 mL Oral Suspension, one (1) lot of Acetaminophen 650mg/ 20.3mL, and six (6) lots of Magnesium Hydroxide 1200mg/Aluminum Hydroxide 1200mg/Simethicone 120mg per 30 mL to the hospital, clinic and patient level.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

Knowridge Science Report

108K+
Followers
9K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring science news, discoveries and stories. Science, Tech, Health, Earth, and Space.

 https://knowridge.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy