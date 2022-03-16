ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Board of Supervisors support bill repealing Prop 47

By Jocelyn Sandusky
KGET
KGET
 12 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O8lqA_0egI9amp00

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — On March 15, the Kern County Board of Supervisors expressed strong support for AB 1599, a bill which would repeal the changes made by Proposition 47.

Passed by voters eight years ago, Prop 47, known as the “Safe Neighborhoods and Schools Act,” reclassified a number of non-violent drug and theft-related offenses from felonies to misdemeanors.

In a letter to the Assembly Committee on Public Safety, the Board pointed to rising crime rates across California, catapulted by a string of smash-and-grab robberies.

The letter mentions one of those crimes in Bakersfield , when thieves targeted the Kevin Jewelers store inside the Valley Plaza mall back in December 2021.

County supervisors say reducing the threshold for prosecuting violent crimes should be strongly considered as a tool to help deter crimes from happening in the first place.

AB 1599 was put up for a vote last week, but failed along party lines.

KGET

Central Valley leaders want more than a $400 gas rebate

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Central Valley leaders are happy that Gov. Gavin Newsom has proposed a gas rebate to California drivers this summer, but they say it is not enough to combat skyrocketing gas prices. Republicans have been lobbying for the suspension of the gas tax, which would save Californiana 51 cents per gallon at […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Kern County unemployment more than double the national average

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County’s unemployment rate took a slight dip of .5 percent in February compared to January, according to California’s Employment Development Department.  On Friday, Newsom applauded California’s role in decreasing the national unemployment rate by creating 20.4 percent of the nation’s jobs in February, more than any other state.  “These latest […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Kern Public Health reports 21 new COVID-19 deaths, 92 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 21 new COVID-19 deaths and 92 cases Friday. This brings the county’s totals to 242,196 total cases of COVID-19 among residents, 2,265 deaths, and 237,383 people have recovered from COVID-19. The county has had 627,471 negative COVID-19 tests and 242,196 positive tests, while […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Arvin receives grant for electric buses and microgrid

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Federal Transit Authority has given the City of Arvin a $2.9 million grant to build a microgrid infrastructure and two more electric buses. Not only will the microgrid and electric buses help reduce air pollution, thus improving the air quality. Powering the buses with clean renewable energy will also save […]
ARVIN, CA
KGET

CalMatters’ Dan Walters gives insight into the gas price rebate effort

(INSIDE CALIFORNIA POLITICS) – CalMatters columnist Dan Walters joined Inside California co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss the three gas price rebate plans brought forward by California Democrats. Walters explains why these three plans do not necessarily point to a disconnect between Democrats in Sacramento, and says he believes Democrats will ultimately come to an agreement […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KGET

Kern COVID-19 concern downgraded to ‘low’

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County’s CDC COVID-19 community level of concern was downgraded to low as of last week. As a result, public information officer Michelle Corson for the Kern County Public Health Services Department said they will only update their COVID dashboard three days a week instead of five days a week. Citing […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KGET

