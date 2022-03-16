Gloria Rodriguez: ‘[Jussie] is getting an encore performance’

Chicago based attorney who represented the Osundario brothers in the Jussie Smollett case talks with Mark Reardon of the Mark Reardon Show about Smollett’s prison sentence and the hype surrounding the case.

“You say something over and over again, at some point it’s like, ‘It’s not a lie if you believe it’. The really astonishing thing, I think at this point, is just how many people want to just join that bandwagon” Rodriguez explained.

Previously on the Mark Reardon Show, Rodriguez estimated that Smollett would receive 120-180 days in jail. She stated that the judge was, “right there, on the money” with his 150 days in prison sentence.

Listen to more from 97.1 FM Talk: