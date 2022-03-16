ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gloria Rodriguez: ‘[Jussie] is getting an encore performance’

By The Mark Reardon Show, Mark Reardon
97.1 FM Talk
 12 days ago

Chicago based attorney who represented the Osundario brothers in the Jussie Smollett case talks with Mark Reardon of the Mark Reardon Show about Smollett’s prison sentence and the hype surrounding the case.

“You say something over and over again, at some point it’s like, ‘It’s not a lie if you believe it’. The really astonishing thing, I think at this point, is just how many people want to just join that bandwagon” Rodriguez explained.

Previously on the Mark Reardon Show, Rodriguez estimated that Smollett would receive 120-180 days in jail. She stated that the judge was, “right there, on the money” with his 150 days in prison sentence.

Comments

Barbie from TX
12d ago

1. Jussie is a second-rate, dime-a-dozen discount store actor whose best days are behind him. 2. He was tried, found guilty, & sentenced to a very light sentence. 3. He has whined & cried all thru this debacle. Hey Jussie, it’s time to grow up & do your crime. Can’t you & all your “supporters” see that what y’all are doing is just making people hate you more & more each day?

Reply
50
Hope
11d ago

the mainstream media loved it and ran with it. now go to jail Jessia because they could care less about you now. see how that works ?You wanted the camera you got it now bend over .

Reply
18
Love muffin
11d ago

I hope I see him in public someday. "JESSY LOOK OUT! I SAW SOME BLACK MAGA DUDES COMING!"

Reply
19
 

